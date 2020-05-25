Singing her praises: Becky Taylor recognized as an Unsung Hero

On Friday, State Representatives John Talley and Trish Ranson honored Becky Taylor, executive director of Our Daily Bread food and resource center as an Unsung Hero.
"Becky really never wants the glory," Talley said. "Even this morning, she was crediting her board and saying she couldn't do it without all the volunteers. I think that's exactly what makes her an unsung hero."
Talley presents the Unsung Hero award periodically when someone nominates a deserving individuals who serves their community. Ranson was the one who nominated Taylor, he said.
The award was created at the suggestion of Stillwater resident Alton Carter, Talley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.