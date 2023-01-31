Four undergraduate and two graduate students from Oklahoma State University’s graphic design program recently had their work selected in the annual American Institute of Graphic Arts Baltimore Flux Student Design Competition.
“AIGA Flux is a nationwide design competition that gives our students a gauge of how their work stacks up against other schools,” said Nick Mendoza, assistant professor of graphic design. “Having the student’s work recognized by design professionals makes the long hours and multiple iterations to their projects all worth it.”
The AIGA Baltimore chapter has hosted the Flux Student Design Competition annually since 2007. Students from around the nation submit their work for consideration. This year, 631 pieces were submitted which made for the largest and most competitive event to date. Of the total submissions, only 205 were chosen as finalists.
“Entering our work in design competitions is strongly encouraged and supported by our design professors,” said Jamie Kimball, a graphic design junior and AIGA Flux finalist. “This was the first design competition I have entered. It made me realize how fun it is to share your work and to also see what other students are designing. There is something freeing and exciting about being in the learning stage of your passion.”
Kimball, along with her fellow finalists, will find out Feb. 3 if they’re among the AIGA Flux 2023 winners.
Chris Whittey, head of the Department of Art, Graphic Design and Art History, shared what he believes to be the two equally important elements to his department’s success.
“First, the work must be produced at an incredibly high level. That is a given but it’s far rarer than one might suppose,” Whittey said. “Secondly, it takes guts, real and true fearlessness – and nothing less – to put one’s work out there in the world, to be analyzed and judged.”
The accomplishments of students in the program reflect the dedication to growth within the field, Whittey said.
“I am incredibly proud to be part of a department that nurtures students whose work gets attention in such prestigious venues,” he said. “It is so deeply fulfilling to see them being this creative and getting noticed and respected in the world. Their careers are really off to a glowing start.”
AIGA Baltimore Flux Student Design Competition – OSU Finalists:
• Aly Zetah, IN-N-OUT IDENTITY SYSTEM REBRAND
• Madissen Brannon, TULSA ZOO REBRAND
• Jamie Kimball, TypoRoma TYPOGRAPHIC CONFERENCE IDENTITY
• Gerardo Rodriguez-Sariñana, ITALIAN NEOREALISM
• Mahshad Faridfar, POETIC REALISM
• Carley Vassh, DOUBLE DUTCH SUMMER CLASSIC PROMO VIDEO
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.