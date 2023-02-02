A man was killed Thursday morning in a single-car crash caused by an icy road.
Harold Butler, 45, was driving westbound with two passengers on State Highway 33 when he lost control of his 2002 Ford F-150 on the slick roadway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The truck overturned and pinned Butler for an undetermined amount of time. The Perkins Fire Department freed him with the jaws of life and he was pronounced dead at the scene from head and trunk internal injuries. The two passengers did not have any reported injuries.
Freezing rain has brought ice to a large portion of Oklahoma since Tuesday, fouling highways.
At least one other Oklahoman death has been linked to this week’s storm, officials said, as a 35-year-old man was killed the same morning in Custer County on Interstate 40 when his semi-truck slid on ice and overturned.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said drivers need to watch for black ice in areas that received precipitation and slow down considerably, and elevated surfaces and shaded areas pose the greatest risk. Black ice looks like wet spots on roads but are actually thin layers of ice.
ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continued to treat isolated slick spots on highways.
Rising temperatures aided winter weather operations in many locations, however, refreezing Thursday night into Friday morning is a possibility, officials said.
Drivers are encouraged to check okroads.com for up-to-date road conditions before traveling.
Stillwater Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Hill gave an update on the city’s road conditions Thursday morning on Facebook Live.
“The farther south out of Stillwater you go, the worse it gets,” Hill said. “In Stillwater, pretty much all the roads are dry. There’s dry spots in the roads, a little bit of moisture on the road ... not having travel problems whatsoever. So far, the highway has been the worst south of Stillwater, which is what we expected.”
National Weather Service meteorologists said no additional icing is expected to occur Friday morning even though temperatures will be below freezing.
