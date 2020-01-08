Neighbors living in the area around Stillwater Junior High and Skyline Elementary have reservations about plans for a 132-unit housing development just east of the junior high.
Roberta Douglas said she and the other residents are very concerned about adding that many cars to narrow streets that already back up during pick-up and drop-off at the two school sites.
To complicate the situation, all three access points would open in or near school zones and onto streets where a large number of children walk to and from school, she said.
Kailee Hutchison was waiting a few blocks away from the junior high to pick up a student on Wednesday. She said she doesn’t think the traffic around the school is too bad, but she moved to Stillwater from Moore where the traffic is often bumper to bumper.
Other parents waiting to pick up their junior high students disagreed.
Marilina Vizcarrado said the key is to get in line early when picking your kid up. She has seen a row of cars backed up two blocks in one direction and around the corner in the other direction. She can’t imagine what more cars on the street would do.
Eddie and Cheryl Rabet agreed with her assessment, although they say people who get in line early already struggle to get out of the area.
“It’s murder out there,” Eddie said.
Douglas said the residents’ other concerns about drainage seem to have already been addressed and she gave kudos to the developer for that.
She also thanked the Planning Commission for listening to them and requiring a traffic study before approving the preliminary plat. Traffic studies are usually part of the final plat, but in this case, the preliminary plat has been tabled until the first meeting in February to give the developer time to get one done.
The almost 27-acre tract being targeted for development is landlocked and surrounded by a line of single-family homes along Sunrise Avenue to the south, Skyline Street to the west and Jardot Road to the east. There is also a section of light industrial development along Jardot Road north of Brooke Avenue.
The land was previously rezoned for residential single-family and two-family development and a preliminary pat was issued in 2016 to a previous owner, Monopoly Brothers, LLC, for 133 lots.
That expired when several years passed and a final plat was not requested.
The land has changed hands since then and on Monday, the City Council granted a request from CHC Management, LLC, the new owner, to consolidate the land under residential small lot single-family zoning.
Stephen Gose from Gose and Associates, a civil engineering firm representing the owners, said the new plat request includes 132 buildable lots and two additional outlots for water detention. A preliminary drainage study has already been done.
The developer intends to build homes measuring 1,400-1,700 square feet that will sell for about $190,000, Gose said. The development known as Skyline East will provide what is referred to as “workforce housing.”
Douglas said she’s glad the new plan calls for a slightly lower density than was proposed in 2016. But the neighbors still wish for even less density and larger lot sizes more in line with existing homes, she said. They know they don’t have any control over that and it isn’t likely that anyone is going to match the one-acre lot sizes of older homes in the area.
The neighbors would ideally like to see additional streets from the new development that connect directly to Jardot or Lakeview roads, she said.
Gose said the traffic study will look at traffic patterns in the surrounding area then look at the number of additional trips the new development will generate to determine whether other improvements need to be made.
The only way to add an additional access point would be to buy more land or make a deal with an adjacent property owner, he said. The developer is looking at options.
