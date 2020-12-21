Stillwater Medical Center is once again making room for more people who are sick with COVID-19, as the hospital admits an unprecedented number of patients.
On Thursday, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said the hospital’s average census was up 50% last month over the previous November.
Joyce tweeted a photo of a conference room where the SMC Board of Trustees had met that evening and said the room would have its carpeting ripped out over the weekend so temporary Emergency Room beds can be moved in to hold COVID patients when the Intensive Care Unit is full.
This is the west conf room at Stillwater Med Ctr. The SMC board met here tonight because we’re not allowed remote meetings anymore. But this weekend the carpet will be ripped up and temp ER beds will be moved in to accommodate COVID patients when the ICU is full. 1/ pic.twitter.com/NPszyINTyo— Mayor Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) December 18, 2020
SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said the hospital doesn’t know when the conversion of the conference room near the Emergency Department will be complete because SMC is still waiting for confirmation on patient bays it ordered to divide the space.
Like other hospitals, SMC increased its ICU capacity in response to the pandemic and created a COVID Unit, which also continues to expand as patient numbers increase.
CEO Denise Webber reported to the Board of Trustees in November that hospital staff continued working to make room for more patients.
At that time, it had 24 COVID patients and 12 of them were in ICU.
The hospital made an emergency purchase, Webber said at the time, spending $98,000 for seven bi-pap machines to provide non-invasive ventilation. They are similar to a CPAP machine and sometimes used for sleep apnea but can also provide breathing assistance for patients with other types of breathing difficulties or lung conditions.
On Friday, SMC’s COVID Unit had a capacity of 30 beds and 31 were in use, giving it -1 available beds. Of those patients, 10 were in ICU, 20 were non-ICU and 1 was being held in the Emergency Room because there was no room for them anywhere else.
The hospital had 15 of its 40 non-COVID medical beds available and all five non-COVID ICU beds were full.
But even as the hospital adapted to make more room for COVID-19 patients, their numbers grew again over the weekend.
By 9 a.m. Monday SMC was reporting a capacity of 33 beds in its COVID Unit with 37 beds in use, giving it -4 beds available. Of those patients, 11 were in ICU, 22 were non-ICU and four were being held in the Emergency Room.
The hospital had 14 of its 49 non-COVID medical beds available and four of five non-COVID ICU beds were in use, making one available.
Stillwater Medical Center has become a regional provider, with clinics and hospital management agreements across North Central Oklahoma.
Of the 238 total COVID patients hospitalized at SMC through November, 93 or 39% of them hailed from Stillwater. Ponca City represented the next largest group with 20 patients, Cushing with 14, Blackwell and Tonkawa with 12 each and Pawnee with 10.
The remaining patients represented 40 different communities across the region, with a few coming from as far away as Norman, Yukon and Weatherford.
Stillwater City Manger Norman McNickle told the News Press as many as 40% of the patients came from areas that don’t have mask mandates in place.
“If you look at even the numbers for Payne County and you adjust for population, there’s a stark difference,” McNickle said.
Staffing has been an issue, Webber told the board in November. At that time, 42 staff members were out on paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Other staff were helping out by working extra shifts in areas they might not normally work, she said.
“The staff of Stillwater Medical Center has been nothing short of heroic,” Joyce tweeted Thursday. “… But this situation is not sustainable. As a community and state, we have to do more to help.”
