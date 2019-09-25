Stillwater Medical Center stands to save more than 7 million on its next construction project by taking advantage of New Market Tax Credits offered by the federal government. The credits are designed to encourage investment in low-income communities.
In Oklahoma, the tax credit program is administered by Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma, Inc., a statewide non-profit corporation that specializes in stimulating the economy in rural areas and underserved communities to create or retain jobs.
REI was allocated $60 million to distribute in the most recent recent round of awards. REI and other organization that administer the credits screen applicants for eligibility based on the project’s community benefits and the level of economic distress the surrounding community is experiencing.
CEO Denise Webber said a similar project on the west side of Stillwater wouldn’t qualify, but because of the income level in the area surrounding the hospital’s main campus on Sixth Avenue, this project does.
SMC Chief Operating Officer Alan Lovelace explained to the hospital’s board of trustees that $30 million in credits became available for SMC to use after another of the projects REI was working with fell through. REI was happy to work with the hospital because the funds need to be used by the end of the year.
Because SMC is about to begin an expansion of its Maternal Child Health Unit and surgical unit at the main campus and the majority of the project is self-funded, the deal should close within the required time period.
The project’s price tag totals $41.2 million with $12 million borrowed in the form of bonds and $30 million coming from the hospital’s cash reserves. The tax benefits will be realized over the course of 7 years.
To make the deal work, SMC will have to form another legal entity with a different name to invest in the project. That organization will have a separate governing body and will have a 7-year lease with the hospital, then deed the assets back to SMC at the end.
An analysis Lovelace presented to the trustees showed that after paying $2.3 million in fees over the 7 year period, the hospital would wind up with $7.4 million in additional equity, a 24.9% savings on the project.
This isn’t the first time SMC has used these types of credits to save money.
It created SMC Equipment in 2018 for a deal that also used New Market Tax Credits for a major purchase that included large pieces of equipment like MRI and CAT scan machines and surgical equipment.
CEO Denise Webber said SMC had not used the tax credits until recently. Hospital administrators became aware they could use the program after becoming involved with Blackwell Regional Hospital, which has taken advantage of them.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
