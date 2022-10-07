The Mid-Western Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., led by Regional Director, Anika Wilson Starling held its Undergraduate Round-Up leadership conference in Stillwater last month with the theme, “Empowering Leaders: A Pink Print for Success.”
The Theta Beta Chapter of AKA, located on the campus of Oklahoma State University hosted the 2022 Undergraduate Round-Up where over 120 graduate and undergraduate members from across the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma were in attendance.
Members increased their leadership skills, learned about the new Beulah E. Burke Undergraduate Leadership Academy, networked with other members and joined efforts to support AKA’s “Empower Our Families” program to combat childhood hunger.
The members donated non-perishable food items to the Stillwater Head Start & Early Head Start Program, led by Traci Cook.
AKA is an international service organization founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American, college-educated women. AKA comprises 320,000 members in over 1,046 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, and South Korea.
Led by International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, AKA is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on AKA and its programs, visit www.aka1908.com.
