The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of S. Fern Street.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle confirmed that two people died in the shooting.
He said two witnesses told police they were in the front yard of a house on Fern Street talking with the home's male resident after the Oklahoma State University football game had ended. The witnesses indicated he seemed to be waiting for someone to arrive.
They began walking away and turned to look as they heard a car pull into the driveway of the house. They said they saw the resident pull out a gun and fire into the car multiple times, shooting and killing the female driver before turning the gun on himself.
McNickle said SPD is handling the investigation and has cleared the scene. The names of the people killed had not been released at press time because SPD was still notifying next of kin.
Both bodies were transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office.
