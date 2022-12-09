A steady stream of anxious parents arrived at the Stillwater Junior High School on a misty Thursday morning in what should have been a routine school day.
The threat of an active shooter shook parents.
The shooter hoax was only one of a series of calls received at school districts across Oklahoma including Tulsa, Perry, Miami, Ardmore, Enid, Durant, Medford and more.
When the Stillwater Police Department received a false active shooter call for SJHS at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Stillwater Police Department School Resource Officer Jared Noles was on-site.
Officer Noles said the alert tone was activated, which typically means a serious call is coming in that involves weapons.
He said he didn’t hear any noise, but alerted staff and left the office. Entering the hallway, he looked for any “stimulus,” or any commotion that would indicate a threat.
“There was dead silence,” Officer Noles said.
He then proceeded to the north side of the building to clear hallways and secure the area, contacting SPD to confirm information.
Stillwater Chief of Police Jeff Watts sent officers to other schools in the area in case of a “swatting call” – a prank call to emergency services that attempt to bring about a large response of armed officers to an address.
“From the moment the call came in from dispatch to the complete lockdown, it was within 35 seconds,” Officer Noles said.
Within a minute and 15 seconds, three police officers with patrol rifles entered the building and cleared every room and the hallways, Noles said.
In a few more minutes, police officers arrived at every school site in Stillwater.
In a little more than 30 minutes, the SPD gave the all clear. Staff told students they could call their parents to let them know they were fine.
“We train the students,” Officer Noles said. “They were ready for it, and they did amazing.”
Several agencies assisted, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State University Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office. School administration, staff and faculty coordinated efforts to secure all school sites.
Kimberlee Fields, a parent of a child at a nearby elementary school, was in an office for a routine meeting with her child and a staff member when the call came in.
She said the school principal came over the intercom and announced for everyone to go into their classrooms and remain “in a hold” until SPD released the hold.
Fields said it all happened so fast.
The principal announced over the intercom to lock their classroom doors, turn off the lights, remain silent and that they were now on lockdown. The principal then repeated the instructions.
“The staff member I was with quickly and calmly did just as they were instructed,” Fields said. “I could hear the surrounding classroom doors locking and then the school was silent.”
Fields said it was comforting to see and hear the staff members acting so quickly to secure the rooms and (to watch) their ability to keep classrooms full of scared children quiet.
“I knew my children, as well as the others, were as safe as possible in that moment,” Fields said. “While I can sympathize with (parents’) frustration, being there when it happened made me realize just how quickly the situation unfolded and how focused the staff and departments were on school safety first, which meant informing parents came second. They did their job and protected our – and their – children well.”
Officer Noles said the response from parents, although they were very nervous, showed that they were very thankful and respectful.
“We want to show them we’re here,” Officer Noles said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep your child safe.”
In addition, Officer Noles said that all School Resource Officers train SPS staff every year on the Standard Response Protocol.
“We train and conduct multiple drills with students each semester,” he said.
Stillwater Superintendent of Schools Uwe Gordon said his first reaction was concern for students and that their safety is always his highest priority.
“After many years as an administrator, I calm and center myself to ensure I’m approaching the situation rationally to make the best decisions,” Gordon said. “We want to make sure that as any incident unfolds we deliver accurate messaging. Knowing that we have great administrators and an amazing police department, I had complete confidence that their responses to any potential threat at any of our sites would be effective and swift.”
In light of a recent article by the Stillwater News Press on student mental health, Thursday’s incident at SJHS will cause more anxiety and stress to an already overtaxed student body.
Superintendent Gordon said these situations cause disruptions with a loss of instructional time, rushed lunches and shortened recesses. Some parents choose to check their kids out.
After the incident is over, the students deal with fear, heightened anxiety and lack of focus. Some students don’t want to attend the next day, or even more than that.
“Any incident that creates doubt about the safety of schools hurts us; it hurts the kids,” Gordon said. “It’s an attack on their academic success, their mental health and happiness. It’s incomprehensible that someone would do this to our youth.”
Gordon said that SPS has services to offer and connect parents with, if parents let them know.
“(The students’) safety is a priority,” Gordon said. “Our local law enforcement and staff exhibited that priority yesterday in response to these swatting incidents. (We want parents to) know that schools are still safe places to learn and play.”
He encourages parents to “talk to your kids and find out what their issues and anxieties are, and if they need help, let us know.”
In a press release, the Oklahoma City FBI office urged the public to “remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
