Special Olympics athletes from across the state returned to Stillwater on Wednesday to compete in various sports.
One of the popular attractions, powerlifting, was in the basement of Boone Pickens Stadium. The sport brought joy to the athletes, supporters and volunteers, who cheered loudly.
Powerlifting isn’t just lifting heavy weights. There are rules on what participants must do for the lift to count. The three lifts are squat, bench press, and deadlift, and for each one to count, a referee gives the athlete a signal on when to start and when to re-rack the weight or end the lift.
Some athletes lifted over 200 pounds on each lift. Some hit PRs or “personal records,” and some tried a challenging weight but needed help. Regardless of the outcome of failing or succeeding at the lift, every athlete had a smile on their face.
Diane Cunningham was one of the athletes who placed in all three lifts and hit new goals. She proudly told the crowd her deadlift max is now 275 pounds, and this was after she took over a year off from the sport.
“(I’m) excited. I haven’t done powerlifting for about two years,” she said. “I just love the sport, but my passion sport is swimming.”
Cunningham said she enjoys powerlifting because it shows that women can compete in the same sports as men.
“Just showing the guys that girls can do anything,” she said.
Cunningham said she would like people to know she works with animals, she’s independent, and a fun person.
Another athlete, Kody from Oklahoma City, said he hoped to hit 300 pounds on his deadlift, but he didn’t know if he’d do it this year.
“He’s going to keep working on that,” his coach said.
The coaches didn’t take it easy on the Olympians. Most of them put pressure on them to get the weight up and keep trying harder while still offering support if the athlete couldn’t lift the weight back up.
Lauren Roy, a Special Education Teacher from Catoosa, said her students have all worked extremely hard over the last year to prepare for the competition.
“They are so excited. The athletes are so so so excited to be here,” she said. “They got to do some little things last year, but they are excited to be back and are ready to be here.”
When talking to parents and coaches, they all said the same thing. The Olympians trained hard multiple times a week to prepare for the competition.
Allan Brown was at the competition to support his son, Taylor. He said it was awesome to watch his son place so highly and walk away with gold medals.
“We haven’t done this since 2019, so he’s been working out usually twice a week for three years now,” Brown said.
Taylor got into powerlifting after high school. He joined an adult Special Olympics team.
“And then one of his first coaches was a friend of his from high school,” he said.
Brown is a proud father and said he would like people to know his son is awesome and lives his life like anybody else.
“He has a part-time job, he has a girlfriend (and) he’s an awesome kid,” Brown said.
