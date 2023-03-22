Stillwater Public Schools continues to face a shortage of bus drivers for school routes, and that may not change for this school year.
SPS is adopting a reduced routes schedule effective Monday.
Superintendent Uwe Gordon outlined what the district has been doing behind the scenes in an open letter to parents that was shared with the News Press.
“I know this situation is incredibly difficult for many families, especially those without vehicles, to navigate,” Gordon said. “Like most districts around the country, we continue to face challenges finding bus drivers.”
For now, SPS operational routes will begin a weekly rotation so that all regular bus routes can run the majority of the time.
This will give the transportation department the opportunity to adequately staff the reduced number of routes and eliminate “unexpected, last-minute cancellations,” according to a letter from SPS transportation staff to families.
However, all families of regular route bus drivers will need to make sure they have alternative transportation for the rest of the time.
Special education buses will remain operational at all times.
The district has asked teachers, administrators, coaches and other staff members to supplement their transportation staff whenever possible.
They have reduced routes to maximize the number of students on each bus.
SPS has increased pay, hosted and attended job fairs and promoted openings in messages to staff and families, in addition to giving presentations and having conversations within the community.
“We’ve changed our position announcements to make it more clear that we also hire part-time drivers,” Gordon said.
Still, the need remains.
SPS runs 18 regular bus routes for its six elementary schools – as many as five at some schools and as few as two at others.
“With current staffing levels, we have just 15 full-time drivers to fill those 18 routes,” Gordon said.
Gordon said that even on a normal day when all of the routes are running, SPS still has to pull three drivers from a pool of seven substitute drivers with intermittent availability and three part-time drivers with either morning or evening availability.
When drivers have to call in sick – whether they are full-time, part-time or substitute – or when their dependents are sick, cancellations are inevitable.
Gordon said that SPS staff has had conversations about possible solutions with the City of Stillwater, Oklahoma State University and Meridian Technology Center about the ongoing need.
“Combining college, technology center and elementary bus riders seems ill-advised and those organizations face hiring challenges of their own,” Gordon said.
Prior to COVID-19, school bus routes were already suffering from a lack of bus drivers, aides and available substitutes.
“It’s been an ongoing issue,” SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa previously told the News Press.
As “Now Hiring” signs continue popping up across Stillwater, it’s clear that the labor shortage is affecting many employers.
“One of the common recommendations we’ve heard is to increase the pay to attract new drivers, and while we’d love to ... the district budget is limited, and bond dollars can’t, by law, be used for salaries,” Gordon said. “The state provides approximately $175,000 to SPS to assist with transportation. This roughly covers the cost for fuel, but not vehicles, maintenance, facilities or salaries.”
For now, the new bus route schedule should help with the immediate need, Gordon said, but he urged parents to spread the word about open transportation positions with SPS and to consider applying online themselves.
