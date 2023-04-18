CMSWillowbrook, an Oklahoma City-based construction management company, will manage the new Stillwater high school and athletics facilities construction, Stillwater Public Schools announced at its last board meeting.
“This is the next step in the bond project process,” said Bo Gamble, Assistant Superintendent of Operations. “We’re excited about this because this really starts the ball rolling a little bit faster on planning and preparing for the construction of the new high school, and subsequently, some new athletics facilities.”
The team includes Cristy Callins, CMSWillowbrook Vice President of Pre-construction Services, Project Manager Shawn Vick, Superintendent Cary Cox and Project Manager Brion Crawford.
Callins has been with the company for 23 years. She said the company has had a Stillwater-based project since 2008.
“We look forward to working with the district,” Callins said. “We consider ourselves an extension of your staff, so we’re here to do what we can.”
Cox lives in Stillwater and his children attend school in the district. Callins said he's a seasoned superintendent who knows how to get things done.
Vick lives in Stillwater and has been working with CMSWillowbrook for several years, in addition to working on projects on the Oklahoma State University campus. Crawford is a Stillwater graduate and has a lot of memories of his time spent in the SPS district.
Callins said her specialty in education is K-12, and she said of the team that they “know education.”
Board President Tim Riley, Ward 2, said the board had worked through an extensive, yearlong process to get to this point. A committee comprised of parents and board members helped make decisions about who would lead on the project.
“It was clear that CMSWillowbrook is passionate about this project and has a desire to see it succeed,” Riley said. “Their presentation was overwhelmingly positive. I’m excited.”
Jericha Dawson, previous CFO at SPS, said the initial $12 million building bond series, Series 2023A and 2023B, would be split -- with the primary use of the proceeds going toward kicking off construction for architectural and construction management services for the high school. Funds will also be allocated toward maintenance projects.
Design milestones for the upcoming construction involve an initial schematic design phase, proposed to last through August. From there, the rest of the year is planned for the design development stage.
The board also approved the final sale of the 2017 bond series, which included paying off the Westwood Elementary School project. In addition, they voted to approve a certificate of substantial completion for the Skyline Elementary School HVAC and Roofing project.
