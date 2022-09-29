Stillwater Public Schools Assistant Band Director Megan Perkins has been selected to co-present at the prestigious Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference. The convention is attended annually by more than 18,000 musicians from all 50 states and more than 30 countries.
“I’m thrilled to be able to speak about my passion for teaching band on an international level,” Perkins said. “It’s a little scary, but very exciting! I also hope this helps shine a light on the great things happening in the Stillwater Band program.”
Perkins will co-present “It’s Not ‘Just’ Middle School Band: Buying into a Culture of Excellence From Day One” with Kyle Wiemar, a band director from Owasso Public Schools. Their session will help attendees learn how to exceed expectations and adopt a lasting culture of excellence in their music program.
“An invitation to perform or present a clinic is widely considered to be the highest honor,” Kevin Zamborsky, Director of Bands said. “Needless to say, our team is thrilled to have Megan as a part of our staff, and we know that she will represent our school and community exceptionally well at this event. Her exceptional instruction is definitely one of the reasons Stillwater Public Schools has been named a Best Community for Music Education for six years in a row.”
Perkins is in her 11th year of teaching and eighth year as an assistant band director for SPS. She conducts the eight grade band, teaches beginning clarinet, beginning flute, and assists with the seventh grade band and high school bands. Her bands consistently receive the OSSAA Outstanding Achievement Award at concert contests, and her eight grade band was selected as an OkMEA Honor Band in 2017 and 2020. Perkins was the 2016-2017 OkMEA Young Music Educator of the Year and was also awarded the Phi Beta Mu Outstanding Young Bandmaster Award in 2017.
