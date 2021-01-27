SPS considering new CDC guidance, substitutes are an issue

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this week laying out a path for getting kids back in the classroom but it’s going to take cooperation from the community.
School boards across Oklahoma have adopted different guidelines using a color-coded alert system based on community transmission rates.
The authors of a study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, looked at back-to-school plans provided by districts across the country and found that 24% were fully online, 51% were using a hybrid model and only 17% were fully open for in-person instruction.
In addition, 51% of the districts reported they had students participating in school sports programs.
The research cited by the CDC in its guidance indicates students could return to school as long as precautions are in place, including precautions like physical distancing and wearing masks to prevent spread in the community.
Controlling community spread is the key to getting kids back to school, the research showed. That’s something the Stillwater Board of Education has said since the beginning of the year.
Before the CDC guidance was released, the Board of Education had adopted a plan that would have returned students to the classroom on an alternating A/B schedule from Jan. 4 – Feb. 12, as long as the county didn’t exceed risk level Orange II.
Students could have returned to full-time, in-person instruction if Payne County stayed at the lowest risk levels, green and yellow, for at least two weeks. Moving into level Red, would trigger distance learning.
Unfortunately, Payne County has been at level Red, indicating 50 or more new cases per 100,000 in population, since the beginning of the semester.
Community transmission levels have kept it in level Red every week since Nov. 12, with the exception of one week at Orange II in early December.
But there are some hopeful signs.
After spiking at 110.7 cases per 100,000 the week of Jan. 14, transmission rates dropped the following week to 52.1, barely above the threshold.
Superintendent Marc Moore said the district’s Safety Protocols Committee is looking at the new CDC recommendations and conferring with local health authorities to determine what the district should do moving forward.
The current protocols remain in place through Feb. 12, Moore said.
If community spread drops below 50 cases per 100,000, and the county moves into risk level Orange II, children could go back to the classroom part-time under that protocol.
One potential issue if students were to return to full-time, in-person instruction soon is a lack of substitute teachers.
On Jan. 20, Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said the district had only 87 substitute teachers in its pool, compared to 170 the previous school year. Bus drivers haven’t been a problem so far, but the district could use a few more substitute bus drivers as well.
Moore told the News Press the district increased its recruitment efforts when the year started and was able to fill some substitute teacher slots.
The district has made it through the year so far without having to close any schools due to a lack of staffing, he said. Even if there weren’t enough substitutes, other staff, including administrators, would step in.
“There were a lot of times it was very close,” he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.