The first phase for the new high school to be constructed north of Pioneer Stadium was approved Tuesday at the Stillwater Board of Education meeting.
The board voted to approved architect service orders for Bond 2023.
“We are all very excited about doing the work to see these buildings come to life,” Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. “Our hope is to make learning and high school life better for our students.”
505 Architects, the Tulsa-based firm, will provide pre-planning services to assist SPS with schematic design, development, construction documents and bidding and construction administration phases.
The board also approved a design review committee that will help in the process of designing the new facilities for the construction of the high school.
Bo Gamble, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, said hiring a construction manager is still being decided.
“We’re in the process of receiving requests for quotations,” Gamble said. “Interviews will be at the end of the month for the project.”
The work will be based on the preliminary site plan, floor plans and exterior design contained in the Bond 2023 presentation materials.
Construction is slated to begin July 2024 with a substantial completion date of June 2026, and the total cost is estimated at $68.6 million.
SPS will finish selling off Bond 2017 and then begin selling Bond 2023 to help cover preliminary costs for the high school construction.
In addition, the board approved service orders for new and renovated athletics facilities – estimated to cost about $15 million – and a feasibility study for improvements on the district’s Operational and Educational Support offices located in the former Kicker building. Construction and renovation may begin in June 2026 with a substantial completion date of October 2027.
The improvements feasibility study, included in Bond 2023, would look at the operations facility north of town that the district acquired, which has not had any additions or renovations since SPS moved in. The study will evaluate, plan and develop a conceptual design for improvements at the facility located on Richmond Road and North Perkins Road.
“Long-term, our goal is to get our entire operations group out there at some point in time,” Gamble said. “This is the beginning of that process to look at that facility, looking at what spaces we have, how we can configure that and best fit our operations team into that area.”
