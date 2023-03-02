Three teachers were named finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award for Stillwater Public Schools.
A committee chose Chloe Andrews, Mechelle Helmberger and Rayna Zimmerman as finalists from a selection of 11 candidates.
“Stillwater is an amazing place with hundreds of stellar teachers,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. “These three are shining examples of what it means to be an excellent educator. While visiting their classes to surprise them, it was easy to see the genuine enthusiasm and pride their students have for their teachers.”
Andrews, Helmberger and Zimmerman will submit a detailed portfolio, and then one finalist will be chosen by their peers for the district Teacher of the Year in April.
“I wish them all the best on the next step, and I do not envy those voting in the process, because choosing a district Teacher of the Year from this group is going to be a very hard thing to do,” Gordon said.
Andrews, an English language arts teacher at Stillwater Middle School, changed her major in her sophomore year at Oklahoma State University after working with a Lincoln Academy student on a writing project for a class. She studied family and consumer science, but switched to english and joined SPS after her graduation.
“My educational philosophy stems from my personal experiences,” Andrews said. “It’s short and sweet. I come as I am everyday with my heart on my sleeve ready to meet my students where they are at.”
Andrews said hearts and minds are open to learning when walls come down.
“These are the moments that ignite my passion for teaching,” Andrews said. “There is nothing like seeing a group of students find their stride and embark on their own educational journey.”
Helmberger, a third-year kindergarten teacher at Richmond Elementary, attended SPS schools through junior high.
Throughout her 16-year career – most of that spent in Texas – she has been a teacher for preschool and kindergarten, as well as for the first, second and third grades.
Stillwater always felt like home to Helmberger, and five years ago she joined SPS at Richmond. She wanted to raise a family here in the community where she was inspired as a child.
“To say that I am honored to be named a Teacher of the Year finalist is an understatement,” says Helmberger. “Overjoyed is more the feeling I have to represent Richmond and all of the amazing teachers that all work hard together to cultivate a school culture that is grounded by a mutual respect not only between student and teachers, but also as a school team that encourages and supports each other.”
Zimmerman is in her ninth year teaching at Will Rogers Elementary. She is an OSU graduate and spent her student teaching internship in Chisholm and Edmond school districts.
She taught for five years in Harrah Public Schools before making Stillwater her home again.
“We moved back after college, specifically for the diversity Stillwater offers,” Zimmerman said. “This community just feels like home.”
Zimmerman said she wouldn’t be who she is if not for the people of the scholastic community who have challenged her to grow, helped her when she stumbled and celebrated every success along the way.
“I am genuinely surprised and humbled by this recognition,” Zimmerman said. “I certainly don’t feel the most worthy of this recognition as I work among the absolute best, but I’m honored that I’ve been chosen to represent the profession, and my school, in such a meaningful way.”
Other SPS school site Teachers of the Year who were recognized include:
• Abby Varnum – Highland Park Elementary – special services
• Rachel Wilson – Sangre Ridge Elementary – second grade
• Jacob Culpepper – Skyline Elementary – physical education
• Marie Sanders – Westwood Elementary – music
• Aleshia Graham – Junior High – English language arts
• Larry Hesler – High School – mathematics
• Clarence Holley – Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy – virtual secondary
• Carla Harnly – Lincoln Academy – family and consumer sciences
The SPS district winner will be announced this April and can then compete to become the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, which includes a state competition portfolio and interviews.
State finalists are named in the fall and winners will be announced in March 2024.
