Oklahoma State University named Eli Halcomb, Stillwater Public Schools Technology Assistant and Audio Visual Technician, the 2022 Student Employee of the Year on April 14.
The Student Employee of the Year award is sponsored by the university’s Career Services department in conjunction with the National Student Employment Association’s National Student Employee of the Year contest. Students are nominated by their employers to be considered by a selection committee composed of OSU staff and community business leaders. Career Services said the award is given annually to a student who goes above and beyond, all while balancing classwork and extracurricular activities.
Halcomb, a 2019 Stillwater High School graduate, was selected from 78 nominees for the honor. He started working for SPS while in high school, mostly assisting the district in live streaming the Stillwater Board of Education meetings, shifting to a heavier schedule and additional technology duties in the summer of 2019. In his current role, Halcomb plans and executes technology projects, evaluates new technologies as part of a team, and continues to serve as part of the team that runs audio, video and live streaming for school district board meetings.
“I am so happy to see Eli publicly recognized for what those around him already know: he is a creative, hard-working, professional, smart, kind young man who generously and selflessly uses his skills to help others,” said his nominator SPS Technology Director Kevin Calvert.” Despite his young age, he inspires me and a lot of others to always do our best, work hard, and question what we think is possible.”
Halcomb says, “I like being able to give back to the school I graduated from and working at SPS.”
As the Student Employee of the Year, Halcomb was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and will advance to compete at the regional level, and if successful, will eventually compete nationally.
