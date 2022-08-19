Due to staffing shortages, Oklahoma State University Transit will operate with a reduction in service throughout the campus and community. Night service will be unavailable until staffing levels are increased.
Effective Monday, OSU Transit will be operating the following routes and times:
Off Campus
- Gray Reduced: 6:20 a.m.-7:15 p.m.
- White: 6:20 a.m.-6:50 p.m.
- Purple: 6:20 a.m.-6:50 p.m.
- Brown: 6:20 a.m.-7:15 p.m.
- Blue: 6:20 a.m.-6:50 p.m.
- Scarlet: 6:20 a.m.-7:15 p.m.
On Campus
- Orange 1: 6:30 a.m.-5:40 p.m.
- Black South 3: 6:40 a.m.-5:45 p.m.
Night Service
- Not Available
Tulsa Shuttle/BOB
- No Reductions
As they continue to recruit qualified candidates, OSU transit will extend routes as staffing levels permit. Please refer to the bus tracker for active routes and live bus tracking. Anyone interested in driving for OSU transit is encouraged to visit jobs.okstate.edu.
Beginning Monday, the control gates will be down to restrict traffic on Monroe and Hester Streets from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, while school is in session.
