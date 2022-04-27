The back and forth over bathroom policies for transgender students at Stillwater Public Schools continues with various public officials weighing in, then calling for someone else to decide which laws apply and what the district’s policy should be.
The State Superintendent for Public Instruction, Attorney General and two state representatives all issued statements on the matter Wednesday.
The Stillwater Board of Eduction and Interim Superintendent Gay Washington have been taking criticism at school board meetings for the past few months from a contingent of parents, community members – some connected to the schools and some not – and local pastors for its current anti-discrimination policy based on federal statutes under Title IX that include gender identity as a protected class.
Stillwater continues as the latest battleground in a culture war being fought nationally and internationally.
Federal guidance on protections under Title IX has flip-flopped since the Obama administration made that determination in 2016, with the Trump administration rescinding the extension to gender identity in 2017 and the Biden administration reversing course again to extend protections not only based on gender identity but also sexual orientation.
Stillwater revised its district policy in 2015 to include specific language that says Title IX protections extend to gender identity, Washington said in a “Superintendent’s Update” sent to families in the district on March 31. Those policy revisions were reviewed and approved in open board meetings, she noted.
“Currently, SPS sites have restrooms labeled for males and females along with at least one gender-neutral, individual-use restroom at each site,” she wrote in the update. “The Office of Civil Rights – the federal agency charged with safeguarding equal access to education, including enforcement actions over recipients of federal funds, such as Stillwater Public Schools – recognizes that Title IX protects all students, including students who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, from harassment and other forms of sexual discrimination. These protections extend to use of school restrooms, allowing individuals to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity. Any student uncomfortable using the traditional male/female restrooms at any site may utilize individual-use facilities.”
Washington told the News Press on April 1 that she began fielding questions about the issue from some parents in February. She said the district was trying to avoid getting dragged into the controversy surrounding a political hot-button issue.
“This is not politics,” Washington said at the time. “Children are not politics.”
But Stillwater’s bathroom issue has become political, with state officials going back and forth, challenging each other to do something about it or calling on SPS to ignore federal guidance and change its policy under the guise of local control.
On April 18, The Stillwater Board of Education issued a resolution that cited inconsistencies between previous statements from Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Attorney General John O’Connor that called on the district to ignore the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and what the district called “non-binding legal authorities” from the Oklahoma State Department of Education that support its current practice.
In the resolution, district leaders asked for a clear directive for all Oklahoma public schools from the Oklahoma Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Board of Education. The district will continue to operate under the current policy unless it has no choice because some binding authority directs otherwise, according to the resolution.
But there seems to be disagreement over who would have binding authority over a local school district.
On April 11, Brad S. Clark, General Counsel for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, sent a letter to O’Connor taking issue with his statement that OSDE had likely informed SPS what it was required to do regarding restroom facility usage.
“Based at least in part on principles in Oklahoma law regarding local control, the OSDE does not provide legal advice or representation to local school districts, and it did not do so in this instance,” Clark wrote.
On Saturday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister released a document she was sending to O’Connor that referenced Stillwater’s request for rules regarding bathroom facilities for all school districts in the state and called for him, as the Attorney General, to step in.
“As you are the State’s Chief Law Officer – whose opinions are binding – and because you have previously engaged in this matter, I believe it appropriate to ask you for an official opinion,” Hofmeister wrote.
She asked O’Connor to address several points including:
Whether a statute known as the Parents Bill of Rights gives parents the right to determine what programs, facilities or activities a student utilizes at school
Whether federal regulations under Title IX make it the responsibility of a local educational agency to adopt evaluate and implement policies based on a prohibition against discrimination on the basis of sex
What, if any, law requires local school district to prohibit students from using restrooms that align with their gender identity and absent such law, whether local school districts are to make decisions at the local level through policies adopted by their elected boards of education
Whether the passage of SB2, which prohibits students defined as male from participating on athletic teams designated for “females,” “women” or “girls” but excludes other programs or areas of school, demonstrates an intent to not prohibit students from using the restroom facilities that align with their gender identity
Hofmeister also asked O’Connor to address how certain legal precedents and guidance published by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights would apply.
Finally, she asked if the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office will defend, at its expense, any lawsuit or enforcement action brought against a state agency or political subdivision regarding restroom usage policies.
On Friday, State Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, sent a letter with signatures from 15 other representatives to the Attorney General, requesting that his office take action regarding the Stillwater Board of Education’s resolution.
It also asked that he issue an official opinion within two weeks, determining whether the SPS Board of Education is violating state law with its current practices and whether prohibiting students from using the bathroom of their choice based on gender identity violates state law.
Moore issued a statement Wednesday, that reiterated his requests and noted that O’Connor has yet to issue a legal opinion.
O’Connor also issued a statement on Wednesday, addressed to Moore, that encouraged him to pass legislation making it clear that school restrooms should be designated based on biological sex.
In the statement, O’Connor, who was appointed to his position by Gov. Kevin Stitt, criticized Hofmeister, who is a candidate for governor, saying her recent guidance appears to come more from a political candidate than a State Superintendent.
He called on the legislature to take action.
“Yesterday afternoon our office received a request from Rep. Moore and other Oklahoma House members to give them similar guidance. Today, we sent Rep. Moore a letter reiterating that basing restrooms on biology is not against the law, and encouraging Rep. Moore while still in session to work toward passing legislation clarifying explicitly that policies like Stillwater schools are prohibited in Oklahoma,” O’Connor wrote.
Hofmeister issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying she was “setting the record straight” about what she called misleading statements O’Connor had made about her position regarding Stillwater’s bathroom question. She said Oklahoma’s longstanding principle of local control means such matters are to be determined by duly elected school boards but she again called on O’Connor to issue a formal opinion.
“While no legal precedent on this topic currently exists in Oklahoma, other appellate courts around the nation have largely weighed in with rulings that appear to support the current policy of Stillwater Public Schools,” Hofmeister wrote. “Clarity is important here – and it is wholly appropriate that the Attorney General issue a binding formal opinion when requested to do so by an elected official. Indeed, it is his responsibility to do so.”
Finally, Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, announced Wednesday that after hearing from many concerned constituents and discussing possible courses of action with the Attorney General, he is working with legislators on an amendment that would require public school to designate restroom be used by individuals based on their biological sex. He hopes the legislation will clear up any confusion.
“I am working to address this issue in statute,” Talley wrote. “The amendment currently in progress will provide statutory guidance to public schools that may be facing this issue, and also give the Attorney General, State Board of Education and Stillwater School Board much-needed clarity on this important matter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.