Humans are social animals and some, like Westwood Elementary art teacher Suzanne Tackett, are so social they don’t do well in isolation. Tackett says the term “raging extrovert” would be a fair assessment of her personality.
Because her friends knew she was struggling with the idea of school being out and missing her students and fellow teachers, a group of them hatched a plot to surprise her for her birthday on Wednesday with a drive-by party.
A friend told her to be sure she was home Wednesday afternoon to accept a special delivery for her birthday.
Tackett said her friend always makes treats so she thought it was probably a plate of homemade cookies.
“Which was super nice, I was excited about that,” she said.
But instead, a stream of cars, some decorated with signs wishing her a happy birthday, carrying friends, co-workers, students and even the parents of former students, drove slowly through her cul-de-sac, each stopping to wish her a happy birthday.
Tacket described them as “just a collection of my favorite people.”
Some handed off presents, balloons and cards. Others just stopped to talk for a moment.
A neighbor even came out of her house and joined in by waving and shouting, “Happy birthday!”
One friend prepared a special birthday mix of songs, and they had an impromptu dance party, with the friend dancing in her car and Tackett breaking it down in her driveway.
“You all are going to make me cry,” Tackett said when she first saw the parade.
Tackett admits she has been depressed at the idea of being away from her school and her students for the rest of the year. She misses her kids.
To make it worse, she was named Westwood’s Teacher of the Year – and a districtwide top-three finalist – but won’t get to have the usual awards ceremony.
She’s also really bummed out about not being able to hold the Westwood art show, the school’s first ever, in April as planned.
But those disappointments faded as she soaked up the love of her school community, laughing, dancing and shedding happy tears in her driveway.
Tackett said she was “1,000% surprised” by the birthday parade.
“This was the sweetest thing ever,” she said. “I had no idea.”
Tackett is trying some new things during all the unexpected downtime to continue reaching out to kids and sharing her love of art.
She says she thinks the decisions being made are necessary but she’ll miss her kids.
“I started a Facebook group called SmARTy Pants – Art for Kids, because I was going a little bonkers being cooped up in the house” she said. “I love being around kids and teaching art.”
The group, which has 508 members, isn’t limited to Westwood students, Tackett said. Anyone can join. It’s more an eclectic collection of art projects than actual lessons like she would cover in a classroom.
Wednesday’s theme was dogs, because it was her birthday and she loves dogs. So she did an activity that showed kids how to draw and paint a dog.
“My favorite part is, the kids post the pictures of their artwork so its kind of like being in school and still having connection,” she said. “But I still miss actually seeing them in person.”
She says the outpouring of love she experienced for her birthday was amazing.
“I don’t even now how to describe it, “ Tackett said. “ I love celebrating people and I love celebrating my birthday.
“My favorite thing to do is to celebrate it at school with 700 of your favorite people, because kids get so excited to tell you happy birthday and they truly, genuinely mean it.
“I truly was bummed when I knew I wouldn’t be with them. So this is a new experience. It makes me want to cry. It’s just so sweet.”
