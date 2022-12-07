Eight Stillwater banks are wrestling for top position in a race to raise the most funds by Friday evening for the Salvation Army.
The Battle of the Banks started on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will continue through Friday, Dec. 9. Employees from local banks are taking turns bell ringing for the competition.
The banks involved in the competition are Arvest, BancFirst, Bank NA, Exchange Bank, Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma Community FCU, RCB Bank and Tinker FCU.
In addition, each bank location has a Salvation Army kettle in their front lobby to allow customers more flexibility and opportunity to donate.
Oklahoma Community Federal Credit Union Loan Officer Alex Penny, who helped coordinate the event, said that employees were having fun and enjoying the competition.
“We’ve been posting on Facebook every day at 2 p.m. about the event,” Penny said. “Employees are sharing the posts and getting excited.”
He said that people from as far as Tulsa are sharing the posts and reminding their Stillwater friends to go to their local bank and donate.
Megan Stone, Assistant Vice President of Accounting at OCFCU said this was her first year to volunteer.
“I just wanted to donate my time to a good cause,” Stone said.
Her coworker Shannon Focht, a mortgage loan processor at OCFCU, said their bank volunteers for other organizations.
“(Bell ringing) is another way to get involved in the community and help out,” Focht said.
Austin Pollard, a loan officer at RCB Bank (Perkins branch), says their bank has been involved for many years in raising funds for the Salvation Army, but this is the second year they have been involved in a formal way.
“We are always excited and glad to do our part to help our community, especially during the Christmas season,” Pollard said. “Helping the Salvation Army has been a great addition to our Christmastime tradition.”
On Wednesday, Scott Vance, Market President at Bank NA and Jamie Stevenson, Vice President at Bank NA, took a shift bell ringing at Hobby Lobby. Although they are new to the area, having moved to Stillwater last summer, they learned of their bank’s involvement in the Battle of the Banks in 2021 and were ready to meet the challenge head on this year.
“First, we’re trying to foster an environment of giving back,” Vance said. “Two, I think most bankers are going to have that competitive spirit. When Alex reached out to us, our team was ready to jump all over it.”
Lieutenant Risa Robinson of the Stillwater Salvation Army moved to Stillwater in June, and she said she’s never experienced the Battle of the Banks before in the other places she’s served.
“The (competition has) always been the fire department versus police department,” Robinson said. “Or it was a battle of the mayors of the different cities that were in our area. This is a great opportunity to get people in our community aware of their local banks.”
Robinson also said the Salvation Army has had several sororities from Oklahoma State University sign up multiple times for bell ringing slots.
“I’m hoping, moving forward, we could get a day where we have sororities and fraternities strictly on a certain day doing bell ringing,” Robinson said. “Maybe we could turn that into a competition, as well.”
Penny offered “a huge thank you” to everyone who is participating in the Battle of the Banks, both employees who are bell ringing and the general public.
“Eighty-six cents (of every dollar) stays here in Payne County,” Penny said. “If someone gives a dollar, they’re helping somebody with their utility assistance or disaster relief or food scarcity. If somebody’s house burns down, (we) help them get clothing. (A) dollar goes further than people really think.”
Lt. Robinson agrees.
“I’m excited that our community is coming together in wanting to raise money to help those (who) in the coming year are going to need assistance,” Robinson said. “It’s a never-ending job to help those (who) are in need. At any point, anybody could need a helping hand, and the money that we raise through this Christmas season is going to go a long way throughout the next year until our next Christmas season.”
Robinson hopes that the exposure through the Battle of the Banks will encourage people to come out even more before the Salvation Army ends their ringing season Dec 24.
Vance issued a challenge to the other banks in the competition.
“Tell the other banks they’re in trouble,” he said. “This is our year.”
Donors can visit their bank on Thursday and Friday, or give at one of the bell ringing locations:
Thursday: Great Plains Bank (Hobby Lobby), BancFirst (Homeland)
Friday: RCB Bank (6th St. Walmart), Tinker FCU (Hobby Lobby)
For more information, visit the Stillwater Salvation Army Facebook page at @SalArmyStillwater.
