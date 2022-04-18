Stillwater Board of Education asks for binding guidance on student restrooms

The Stillwater Board of Education has issued a resolution asking the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Board of Education to adopt an emergency rule that would provide clear guidance to all public schools in the state about student restroom policies.
Without a binding rule in place, individual districts are left to interpret their responsibilities toward transgender and non-gender-conforming students under federal Title IX anti-discrimination policy.
The board members unanimously voted to approve the resolution, which required no discussion, at a special meeting Monday.
The resolution references statements made by the State Secretary of Education and Attorney General that urged the district to ignore federal policy and require all students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender at birth. It contrasts those statements with “non-binding legal authorities” the district has received from the Oklahoma State Department of Education that supports the current practice of allowing students to use the restroom that matches their gender identity.
There has been no binding authority that requires the district to change its current policy, and according to the resolution, it will continue to operate under that policy unless it has no choice because of some binding authority that directs otherwise.
Stillwater has become ground zero in the battle over the rights of transgender students.
Speakers on both sides of the issue have framed it as a matter of not just comfort but safety.
Tina Smith said she would have been intensely uncomfortable having someone she did not consider to be a girl in the restroom with her when she was a student.
But Noah Burley said as a trans woman, having access to the restroom that matches her identity is a matter of safety. At age 17, she was abused and sexually assaulted by a man in a restroom.
“It’s an issue of basic human rights,” she said.
The legal debate is centered on whether Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, a federal statute that states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” extends to sexual orientation and gender identity.
According to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, Title IX applies to approximately 17,6000 local school districts, more than 5,000 postsecondary institutions as well as charter schools, for-profit schools, libraries, museums, vocational rehabilitation agencies and educations agencies across the U.S. and its territories. OCR has enforcement responsibilities and provides information and guidance to educational institutions.
In 2016, the Obama administration issued guidance that extended protections under Title IX to include gender identity.
In 2017, the Trump administration withdrew those guidelines, which former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said had given rise to legal questions.
DeVos said the issued was best resolved at the state level, Inside Higher Ed reported at the time.
In June 2021, U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, under the Biden administration, issued a new notice of interpretation that said it would once again be enforcing prohibitions on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The office said the policy was part of a sustained effort to promote safe and inclusive schools for all students, including LGBTQ+ students.
But that hasn’t stopped challenges at the state level.
Last month Oklahoma became the 13th state to enact a law banning transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. The state law applies to both public schools and colleges.
Since March, a group of parents, ministers and other community members has been lobbying against Stillwater Public Schools’ policy that allows all students, including transgender students, to use the restroom designated for the gender they identify with. They say they fear female students will be unsafe or made to feel uncomfortable if transgender girls are using using the same private spaces.
Stillwater Public Schools’ current policy has been in place since 2015, Interim Superintendent Gay Washington previously told the News Press. It is based on advice from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
Washington has not discussed any particular situations or students but has repeatedly said the district has not had any reports from students or staff, nor has it had any disciplinary issues related to school bathrooms. A stand-alone, gender-neutral bathroom is available for any student who feels uncomfortable using the boys’ or girls’ restrooms, she said.