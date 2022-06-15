At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Education, Seat 3 – held by BoE vice-president Tanya Massey – was declared vacant. Massey, who served as the Assistant Director for Residential Life at Oklahoma State University, announced earlier this year that she would be accepting a position with Texas Tech University and resigning her position on the board.
The Board will be reviewing applications from community members to complete the remainder of the term, which is up for election in February 2023.
Massey was appointed in November 2020 from a field of five applicants after former board President Mitsi Andrews resigned.
Massey had said she hoped to use her skills in logistics and planning to help the district find solutions to its challenges.
“There are three basic groups the Stillwater Public Schools serves – students, families and district staff. I’d like to see how we can utilize those groups working together to create the best experience possible for all involved,” she said at the time.
Board President Tim Riley praised her thorough and thoughtful approach, saying her points were well thought out and she always brought a unique perspective to each meeting. Riley said he was confident the district was in a better place because of her service.
Marshall Baker was selected by the Board to take her place as vice-president.
Applications will be accepted from the community for a new Ward 3 representative. Applicants for the position must live within the following boundaries:
Beginning at the eastern boundary of the SSD on McElroy Rd the boundary follows the northeastern boundary of the SSD to Washington, thence south on Washington to Boomer Creek; thence south along Boomer Creek to Richmond; thence east on Richmond, south on Perkins, west on Airport to Washington; thence south on Washington, west on Lakeview, south along the eastern edge of the OSU Cross Country Course to McElroy; thence east on McElroy south on Monroe, west on Hall of Fame, and south on Cleveland to Drummond; thence east on Drummond, south on Monroe, east on University, north on Knoblock, east on Mathews, and north on Duck to McElroy; thence east on McElroy, north on Perkins Rd, east on Krayler, south on Briarwood, and south on Manning. The ward boundary then follows McElroy to the edge of the SSD.
“We know that there are many talented community members who can and will contribute greatly to the future success of SPS,” Riley said. “We look forward to finding an excellent candidate to join the board.”
Residents of Ward 3 who want to be considered for the vacant position must submit an application to the Board of Education by 5 p.m. June 29.
The board will conduct interviews at a special meeting in early July.
The application and additional information about serving on the board is available online at https://www.stillwaterschools.com/board.
People with questions about the application process should call Annette Jones, Secretary of the Board of Education at 405-533-6300.
