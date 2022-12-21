The City of Stillwater has prepared for the dangerous arctic blast expected to blanket a majority of the United States Thursday.
The National Weather Service said the blast will impact the city over the next several days with frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills right before the holiday weekend.
“Visibilities could drop pretty low due to the winds and the snow that’s falling,” said an NWS representative. “Really, it’s just a huge travel-risk. We’d advise against it if at all possible.”
Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits Thursday night and Friday morning with wind chill values as low as -25 degrees.
In preparation for this, the City of Stillwater Emergency Management has provided suggestions to safeguard people and families.
For those without housing, the Mission of Hope is accepting everyone in emergency weather status. This is especially critical as frostbite could possibly set in as little as 30 minutes if someone is outdoors and unprotected.
For people going outdoors out of necessity, SEMA recommends wearing multiple layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, including a hat that covers the ears and mittens snug at the wrist.
SEMA Director Rob Hill said the biggest citywide concern is for city employees who must be outdoors to work, including those at the water, electric and fire departments.
Some residents may have pipes that freeze on an outside wall, power outages or house fires from open flames or kerosene heaters to stay warm. City employees would then be exposed to the cold weather if they’re needed.
“Water department employees could be wet as they try to make repairs, which would make exposure even more dangerous,” Hill said. “The wind impacts on the electric department and fire department are concerning to them, as well.”
To prevent this, SEMA suggests letting hot and cold water drip from faucets, opening cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes and using safe sources of alternative heat.
The wind chill will affect animals, too.
Stillwater Animal Welfare is offering free straw to people with outdoor dogs that absolutely cannot come inside and people feeding stray cats. Anyone with mobility issues can have the straw delivered to their home.
The welfare is also accepting dog house donations. The dog houses will be given to people who don’t have one.
Stillwater Animal Welfare Director Rachel Wasserman said limiting outside time will be crucial as the temperatures drop.
“You don’t want to be out there, and your animal might not want to either,” Wasserman said. “The biggest thing is just bring your animal inside if you can. We are giving the straw out, but ideally, everybody should be inside.”
Wasserman also encourages anyone who sees an outdoor animal, whether it be stray or owned by a neighbor, to call the shelter.
“We’re not trying to get anybody in trouble, but we want to make sure every animal stays safe,” Wasserman said.
