Candidates for the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education gathered at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening for a candidate forum that introduced them to voters and gave members of the public a chance to ask them questions.
Ward 4 candidate Dustin Reavis is a sitting member of the school board, having been appointed for a one-year term in 2019 after no candidates filed for the seat vacated by Eric Gudgel. He now faces an election to keep his seat and complete the full five-year term.
Reavis is a former software engineer and parent of children who attend SPS who said the district needs to leverage the technology available to modern classrooms.
He said he’s not a teacher and he knows he needs to listen to the experts – teachers and administrators – to find out what is needed.
He would like to see SPS become an International Baccalaureate School District, offering higher-level classes in addition to Advanced Placement, to give students more options and attract quality teachers and staff.
Ward 4 candidate Melody Wright is a 40-year resident of Stillwater who taught at Stillwater High School for 21 years. Her children attended SPS and she was involved in everything from coaching youth sports to parent teacher organizations and booster clubs. She is a former president of the Stillwater Education Association who says the district needs to work with city planners and look at the next bond issue to address overcrowding.
Ward 5 candidate Ashley Moore has lived in Stillwater since moving here for college. She has spent 13 years in eduction, teaching AP English at SHS for nine years. She is currently the program coordinator for OSU TEACH, a program designed to get more people in the teacher recruitment pipeline and get highly-skilled science and mathematics majors into the classroom.
She has completed a Masters degree in Curriculum and Instruction Design with an emphasis in gifted education. She has a special interest in the effort SPS is making to become a Trauma-informed School.
Ward 4 candidate Steve Hallgren is a retired research scientist and professor who enlisted in the Peace Corps for two terms following his retirement from OSU.
He says his years doing research taught him to apply analytical thinking to problems and his experience serving as a teacher in Morocco and Tanzania taught him empathy and appreciation for different ideas. He believes the school board’s primary purpose is to gather public input and represent the community as they set policy.
