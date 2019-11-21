Stillwater City Council green-lights homebuyer assistance program

Housing affordability is a challenge in Stillwater, but city leaders are hoping to make it easier for more people to become homeowners by resurrecting the City of Stillwater’s homebuyer assistance program.
The former city program, which was discontinued in 2012, focused on providing down payment and/or closing cost assistance for income-qualified homebuyers and educating them about the home buying process.
The new program will also have an education component but will provide three different avenues for assisting homeowners.
One will provide assistance with down payments and/or closing costs for people with low to moderate incomes, defined as earning no more than 80% of the median income for the area. Half the available funding be dedicated for this purpose.
Another avenue will provide low to moderate-income homeowners with up to $5,000 to make repairs or improvements to a home they already own. They can’t receive more than half the total cost of repairs. The city will dedicate 25% of the available funding for this purpose.
The final program doesn’t place an income restriction on the buyer receiving assistance with their down payment and/or closing costs, but does require them to be purchasing their first ever home in Stillwater. The property can’t cost more than $250,000.
This final avenue was developed after meetings with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, which sees it as an economic development tool that will encourage people to live in Stillwater, Assistant City Manager Paula Dennison said.
The city will also dedicate 25% of its program funding for this use.
All recipients will be expected to use the home they are buying or repairing as their primary residence for seven years. It will be a loan, recorded on the deed in some cases or as a second mortgage in others, that is forgiven in phases, beginning after year four. The recipients will repay the city if they leave, rent, sell or refinance their homes before the entire balance has been forgiven at the end of the seven years.
City leaders want more people to be able to purchase homes within the Stillwater city limits.
Oklahoma State University creates a constant demand for rental property and available inventory in Stillwater tends to be low, keeping home prices higher than in other cities of comparable size.
The potential to collect rental income means there is competition between people buying homes as investments and people buying homes to live in them, especially for entry-level homes priced at $200,000 or less.
Assistant City Manager Paula Dennison told the City Council that Stillwater’s rental occupancy rate is “extremely high” at 67%. City officials hope the new program will help reduce that.
A housing affordability study completed by city staff in 2012 found that Stillwater’s housing market is skewed by the large proportion of student population and predicted that housing would continue to become scarcer and more expensive as new construction failed to keep up with demand.
Stillwater was projected to need an additional 2,000 – 2,500 housing units by 2020.
The Homebuyer Assistance Program will have $37,000 in funding left over from the old program to work with until the current fiscal year ends on June 30.
The balance was generated from homebuyers who had to repay a portion of their assistance when they left their homes before the entire balance was forgiven. The previous program required five years of use as a primary residence.
Funding to continue the program will be included in the budget request for the next fiscal year.
Applications will be available at stillwater.org.
