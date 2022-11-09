At Monday’s City Council meeting, councilors approved Feb. 14, 2023, as the next municipal election date for Councilor seats No. 1 and No. 2. Qualified persons can file at the Payne County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.
Notably, neither seat holder has had to campaign or go through an election due to the lack of challengers.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski currently holds Seat No. 1. Will Joyce vacated that seat in 2018 after being elected Mayor. Dzialowski ran unopposed in 2019 and will finish her four-year term next year.
Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti has been in Councilor seat No. 2 since 2015. She was appointed when Gina Noble won her race for Mayor that year. Zannotti ran unopposed in 2015 for a three-year term and again in 2019 for a four-year term that ends in 2023. Zannotti was appointed Vice Mayor in 2021.
An eligible candidate must be a registered voter, 21 years of age and reside within city limits for at least six months before the filing date.
If no candidate receives the majority of all votes cast, then the top two candidates will enter a runoff election on April 4, 2023. Municipal elections are nonpartisan, and the ballots will show no party affiliation.
According to the City Charter, any person elected after 2017 shall be eligible to serve no more than 12 years, which does not include any years served as an appointed member.
