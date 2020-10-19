Stillwater City Council sets election for Seat 4

Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council, held for the past four years by Vice-mayor Pat Darlington, is up for election in the coming year.
The City Council approved a resolution Monday calling for an election to be held Feb. 9 with a run-off on April 6, if one is necessary.
The filing period will begin Dec. 7 and ends Dec. 9.
Darlington was elected to Seat 3 in 2013 and filed unopposed in 2016 for a four year term in Seat 4.
The City Charter was changed in 2016 to extend terms on the City Council to four years and enact a 12-year term limit for councilors.
The change was meant to cut down on turnover and provide more continuity for city staff as they work on major projects that that require years to complete.
Darlington has been Vice-mayor since 2015 and is eligible to serve one more four-year term.
Stillwater does not operate under a ward system and all city councilors are elected at-large, meaning they don’t have to live in or represent a certain area of town.
