Stillwater City Council Zooms into new meeting format

The Stillwater City Council will use Zoom to hold its first meeting by teleconference at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Mayor Will Joyce will preside over the meeting from the council's meeting chamber at City Hall, 723 S. Lewis Street.
The meeting is open to the public, either in person or through the Zoom app. People attending in person will be asked to maintain the recommended social distance of six feet from other people in the room.
Zoom is a video-conferencing app that allows up to 100 people to participate in a virtual meeting environment. You'll be hearing more about it as more and more public bodies start using Zoom or similar apps to hold meetings when the participants can't be in the same room.
The Oklahoma Public Meeting Law has been revised because of concerns about the transmission of COVID-19, to give public bodies that are legally obligated to make their meetings open to the public the option of temporarily hold meetings through tele-conferencing.
The City of Stillwater provided instructions for members of the public to use when installing and using Zoom.
Sign up for a Zoom account: https://zoom.us/signup
On Computer: You will need to download Zoom application to your computer and install it.
Smart Device: You will need to download the Zoom App.
Once signed up, you will receive an email invitation with a link to join the meeting.
Click on the link and it will open Zoom. Allow access to your camera and microphone (you may have to open settings to do so).
Tap Screen and select Switch to Gallery View to see everyone. The participants will show up in a grouping of squares.
The square of whomever is speaking will highlight.
Participants should mute their audio except when they are speaking.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.