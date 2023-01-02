The Stillwater Community Christmas Dinner exceeded its service and its speed this past Christmas Day.
Organizer Tisha Wilson said volunteers served more meals in less time than expected.
The meal was scheduled between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, and the volunteer list was full.
The 40 volunteers who signed up to serve ended up serving 13 percent more meals than planned.
Tisha Wilson has been coordinating the Stillwater Community Christmas Dinner with her family since 2014. She and her husband volunteered for six years before that, since their kids were little.
“They’ve grown up just knowing this is our Christmas day,” Wilson said. “We would stay home long enough for Santa to come in the morning then we would all go there. They’re young adults now and they still help.”
Wilson said God put it on former organizer Charlie Kaupke’s heart after seeing them year after year that they were the ones to take over the organization.
“He (Charlie) asked, and we didn’t even have to think about it,” Wilson said.
This year, the volunteer team planned 50 more meals than last year, and Wilson couldn’t stop talking about the volunteers.
“We had planned on 650 meals,” Wilson said. “We stretched it as far as we could to almost 750 meals.”
The most astonishing part about the event was the volunteers who did it in just over an hour, and the 40 volunteers were about an average amount of volunteers for this type of event, she said.
Typically, if the dinner involves having a sit-down option, event organizers would have to have between 100-150 volunteers. This year, the only options were drive-through and delivery.
The volunteer crew started prepping meals at 10:30 a.m. to get all the delivery meals that were already scheduled ready to send out.
The early start helped, but Wilson didn’t expect the rest of the process to go so quickly.
“It was lightning fast,” she said. “By 11:45 a.m., we were done serving.”
By 12:30 p.m., the team had cleaned up and was ready to leave.
The hardest part was balancing the delivery meals already scheduled versus the line of cars out front of the Stillwater Community Center.
“We had around 375-400 meals scheduled for delivery,” Wilson said. “This was our largest year ever for delivery meals.”
The phone kept ringing as more delivery meals were placed and the team tried to balance their food portions for those still coming through the drive-through line.
“The unfortunate part was that we were about 40 meals short of those who asked,” Wilson said in a Facebook post. “I deeply apologize to anyone (who) was affected.”
A few people called, wondering what had happened, Wilson said. She felt bad for those who planned to come closer to 1 p.m., but she said when she explained that the volunteers had prepared for 650 and served 750, people understood.
The volunteers who helped carry out the food kept up a steady pace, Wilson said. She also noted that the two lines for traffic to come and go flowed just as easily.
Last year, they served 600 meals, but it took longer to serve and volunteers were there until almost 1 p.m.
This year, as they were cleaning up, one man walked up and asked for a meal.
“Jimmy Aldridge, one of the volunteers, handed him $20 and said, ‘Here, go get some lunch,’” Wilson said.
Later, Brent Pitts, another volunteer, took the man in his truck to get a meal.
“That’s the kind of (volunteers) we work with,” Wilson said.
