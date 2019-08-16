More room means more opportunities to help people.
That is what has the staff and volunteers at the Stillwater Community Health Center excited about their new office at 821 S. Pine St., and what will allow more patients to have their needs met.
Established in Stillwater on June 19, 1993, the SCHC helps patients in Payne County who are at 200 percent of the poverty level and have no health insurance, receive medical checkups and medications for illnesses.
Tiana Eaton is a medical assistant and patient care coordinator who started at the center in March after graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in December with a degree in health and sports science and health and fitness management.
Along with Lori Robertson, Eaton is one of two paid staff members who help run the center. This carries with it a lot of responsibilities, but Eaton said she enjoys knowing what she does provides a great service.
“I do everything from scheduling to checking in to seeing patients, to doctor’s orders to filling prescriptions,” Eaton said.
The relocation of the center on July 1 from its previous space at the Payne County Health Department has brought a major improvement in a variety aspects, including more flexible hours for doctors and patients.
Instead of patients coming in and waiting in the lobby hoping to see a physician before the clinic closes, they can make an appointment for whatever day or time works best.
Eaton said trying to share a facility with the Health Department was chaotic and the set hours meant fewer people could be helped.
“Here, we can schedule patients a month in advance, they have appointment times, and the doctors can come from mornings to evenings,” Eaton said.
The clinic and pharmacy hours fluctuate each week, but the pharmacy is only open on Mondays and Wednesdays and clinics vary based on what day a doctor is scheduled.
Eaton said the office is always open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday to answer the phone, but isn’t open as late as it was at the previous location.
The SCHC has about 12-15 volunteer doctors, which allows for more flexibility to schedule them in advance, and in turn helps the patients know when they can schedule their appointments.
Eaton said it depends on what day each doctor is available, but they try to schedule them a month in advance so the patients can plan ahead.
“It’s normally the same days for the doctors each month and we have a good estimate on when they’re going to be there,” Eaton said.
In addition to new hours, the change brings much more room and more equipment to aid the physicians in their practices. This was all a result of an agreement with nurse practitioner Jennifer Galloway, who leased the office to be the new home of the SCHC.
Complete with exam rooms and a pharmacy area, it is less crowded and gives the doctors a chance to make better use of their expertise.
A lot of the doctors hear about the center from others within the medical community in Stillwater, which has helped the center expand to include doctors with different specialties.
They range from general practice to surgery to internal medicine and various other practices. It allows the center to meet a wide variety of needs.
Dr. Todd Green, the Medical Director for SCHC and a volunteer physician at the clinic since 1995, said advancements in technology and an increased budget for the center has been great to see as the years have passed.
“The facilities are great,” Green said. “It feels like a real medical office. It’s got exam rooms and the pharmacy right there, the nursing station, volunteer station, so they have room to do their job.”
Eaton said the health center always has a need for volunteers, both doctors and support staff, especially students or anyone with experience working with computers or social media.
Dorothy Johnson and Diana Sargent are a couple of ladies who have been regular volunteers at the clinic for several years and who have seen it grow into an exceptional service.
Johnson has volunteered at the center since its inception in 1993 and has played numerous roles since those first few days. She said she has always been interested in medicine and the health care industry and loved the mission of the center and how dedicated many of the doctors are to help those who can’t afford care.
“There are a number of physicians who currently volunteer who were volunteers when it first opened,” Johnson said. “It really shows the dedication to me, the people, the physicians who started with the clinic and still are doing it. Some even after they have retired.”
This dedication stems from the positive nature and selflessness expressed by the physician volunteers. Green said his faith is what led him to initially start volunteering.
“For me, it’s a way of saying I’m loving my neighbor as myself,” Green said. “It’s the fulfillment of that value in terms of what Christ would tell me I need to be doing.”
His gifts as a doctor means he can hopefully help people regain their physical well-being, and he believes it is important for everyone to have access to the care they need.
The gratitude that many of the patients show to the volunteers and staff reminds Green of how important SCHC is to many people. Although he was trained in medical school to help anyone who needs medical attention, it’s still rewarding to understand the difference it makes.
“I have people be very appreciative of the time that I spend, or anyone spends at the clinic, and many of them share that with us every time they’re there,” Green said. “But it’s important to know, even if you’re not receiving those thanks that it is very important to provide and very satisfying to know that you’re helping these patients stay healthy and stay out of the hospital.”
Twitter: @Gabe_Campis
