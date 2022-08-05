One of the team of lifeguards watching over the Stillwater Municipal Pool took a rotation on the deep section of the pool Friday. The pool, which is operated by the YMCA under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, will close for the season after Saturday.
Photos by Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Stillwater families say farewell to summer as city pool closes
Families were at the Stillwater Municipal Pool on Friday, enjoying a dip in the water while they could. The pool, which traditionally closes the weekend before school starts, will be closing for the season after Saturday’s swim session.
With hot weather often predicted through September, people often ask why the pool closes so early in the year.
Guard
The Stillwater Municipal Pool, operated by the Stillwater brand of the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City, will close for the season after Saturday. The pool traditionally closes the weekend before school starts in Stillwater.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Lifeguard
One of the team of lifeguards watching over the Stillwater Municipal Pool took a rotation on the deep section of the pool Friday. The pool, which is operated by the YMCA under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, will close for the season after Saturday.
Photos by Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Swimming with Dad
Coraline Chadsey spent Friday afternoon playing in the water with her dad Wooky at the Stillwater Municipal Pool.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Badminton
Josh Habinger played water badminton at the Stillwater pool Friday with his son Max (not shown) and Coraline Chadsey.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Water slide
The water slide is a popular attraction for bigger kids at the Stillwater Municipal Pool.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
beating the heat
Lifeguard Kade Stevens needed a little extra cooling from a wet towel at the peak of Friday afternoon's heat.
Michelle Charles/Sillwater News Press
Stevanic familyin pool
Members of the Stevanivic family, Andre, Filip and dad Branko, beat the heat at the Stillwater Municipal Pool Friday. The pool closes for the season after Saturday.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Climbing out of the pool
Aurora Holly waited her turn Friday as her brother Oliver climbed out of the Stillwater Municipal Pool.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Municipal pool lifeguard Max
YMCA Lifeguard Max Aguilar kept watch over the swimmers at the Stillwater Municipal Pool Friday.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Little swimmer
Parker Holly got some encouragement from her mom Robin Friday as she practiced her kicks in the Municipal Pool.
Michelle Charles/Stilwater News Press
Towing brother
Oliver Holly got a tow from his big sister Aurora Friday as the played in the Stillwater Municipal Pool.
Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
The start of school ends the season at the Stillwater Municipal Pool
Staffing has been an issue over the years and, like many of types of workers, lifeguards were particularly hard to come by this year.
The Stevanivic family just moved to Stillwater and discovered the city pool. Friday was their first time using it and they had hoped to continue at least through Labor Day. They said they may have to check out the water park in Oklahoma City.
Barbara Bliss, Director of Community Resources for the City of Stillwater, told the News Press people will still have a way to cool off.
As long as the weather stays hot, the splash pads in Southern Woods and Boomer Lake parks will remain open, she said.
The Stillwater YMCA, which operates the Municipal Pool under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, also offers open swim times at its indoor pool throughout the year.
There has been talk over the years about the need for an upgraded community pool.
It was recently mentioned again during a City Council study session on Stillwater’s recently completed Parks and Recreation master plan, but specific ideas or plans have not been discussed publicly.
