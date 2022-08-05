Lifeguard

One of the team of lifeguards watching over the Stillwater Municipal Pool took a rotation on the deep section of the pool Friday. The pool, which is operated by the YMCA under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, will close for the season after Saturday.

 Photos by Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

Families were at the Stillwater Municipal Pool on Friday, enjoying a dip in the water while they could. The pool, which traditionally closes the weekend before school starts, will be closing for the season after Saturday’s swim session.

With hot weather often predicted through September, people often ask why the pool closes so early in the year.

The start of school ends the season at the Stillwater Municipal Pool

1 of 11

Staffing has been an issue over the years and, like many of types of workers, lifeguards were particularly hard to come by this year.

The Stevanivic family just moved to Stillwater and discovered the city pool. Friday was their first time using it and they had hoped to continue at least through Labor Day. They said they may have to check out the water park in Oklahoma City.

Barbara Bliss, Director of Community Resources for the City of Stillwater, told the News Press people will still have a way to cool off.

As long as the weather stays hot, the splash pads in Southern Woods and Boomer Lake parks will remain open, she said.

The Stillwater YMCA, which operates the Municipal Pool under an agreement with the City of Stillwater, also offers open swim times at its indoor pool throughout the year.

There has been talk over the years about the need for an upgraded community pool.

It was recently mentioned again during a City Council study session on Stillwater’s recently completed Parks and Recreation master plan, but specific ideas or plans have not been discussed publicly.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you