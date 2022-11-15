Future Farmers of America Stillwater students received well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments at the 95th National Convention and Expo during the Stillwater Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In October, Stillwater students were at the Indianapolis convention that included contestants from Indiana, Oregon and New Mexico.
“They make us look very good,” Stillwater High School Agriculture Education teacher and FFA Adviser Bailey Kliewer said. “We love our kids.”
Sixteen students placed in the top-10 awards for their areas and seven students were named national champions. Stillwater FFA also won five national projects.
FFA adviser Robbie Branscum related an important piece to note.
“No other state brought home more than four state awards,” Branscum said. “And we came home with 16. Stillwater not only outperformed any school, but we outperformed any other state. We’re really amazed and impressed with these students.”
In addition to Stillwater students, the Oklahoma FFA also returned from the National FFA Convention and Expo with one national officer, nine national championships and numerous other awards. The convention includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter award recognition, official delegate business and national officer elections.
Karstyn Cantrell, Skiatook, became Oklahoma FFA’s 23rd national officer when she was elected the Central Region vice president.
National champion honors went to:
- Caleb Horne, Morrison, Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event
- Tuttle FFA, Livestock Judging Career Development Event
- Luke Gallagher, Altus, Beef Production – Entrepreneurship National Proficiency Award
- Raigan McKee, Oologah, Agriscience Research – Animal Systems National Proficiency Award
- Esther Van-Overbeke, Stillwater, National Agriscience Fair Division 1: Food Products and Processing Systems
- Trinity Blosch and Aubie McEndoo, Stillwater, National Agriscience Fair Division 4: Food Products and Processing Systems
- Kaylee McAlister, Stillwater, National Agriscience Fair Division 3: Power, Structural and Technical Systems
- Lauren Crosthwait, Stillwater, National Agriscience Fair Division 1: Social Science
- Emily Meridith and Emma Nelson, National Agriscience Fair Division 6: Social Science
Oklahoma FFA also brought home eight other gold emblem awards: four second place, one third place, one sixth place, one seventh place and one eighth place.
Seven Oklahomans were in the national chorus, eight were in the band, 189 received the American FFA Degree and 36 Oklahoma chapters were named National Three Star Chapters.
“We are incredibly proud of our FFA members and all they have accomplished on the national level. All of the success nationally tells me a lot of teaching and learning is happening in our agricultural education classrooms all around the state. It’s a ground effort and a true testament to our excellent instructors, awesome students and committed stakeholders,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary, in a press release.
Recipients of the Honorary American FFA Degree were:
- Holly Carroll, Oklahoma City
- Daryl Flanders, Okemah
- Amanda Jones, Ketchum
- Jeremy Schmidt, Edmond
- Kourtney Victery and Joe Victery, both of Chickasha
Oklahoma FFA ranks sixth in total membership and had 14 national delegates.
As for the Stillwater FFA members, Kliewer further noted their accomplishments at local state fairs. The Junior FFA Livestock Judging Team won first place at the Oklahoma State Fair and second place at the Tulsa State Fair.
In addition, Tassi Jo Fadely won second place in the individual competition at the Oklahoma State Fair, and Kyriana Beard won first place in the individual competition at the Tulsa State Fair.
Looking back at all the Stillwater chapter has accomplished, Kliewer is proud of the students.
“I am truly overwhelmed by the success our chapter has received this fall,” Kliewer said. “I am incredibly blessed to work with amazing students who are extremely dedicated and put in many hours of work needed to succeed.”
The FFA’s mission is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
For these Stillwater students, the mission of FFA is being accomplished.
