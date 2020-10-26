Stillwater’s FFA chapter has consistently performed at a high level and the current crop of vocational agriculture students are no different.
This week, Lt. Gov. Pinnell congratulated Stillwater FFA for being the top chapter in the U.S. based on having the most projects and the most finalists in the 2020 National FFA Agriscience Fair.
“Great job showing the country our proud Oklahoma Ag excellence!,” Pinnell wrote Wednesday.
The chapter also received a congratulatory messages from Congressman Frank Lucas and Oklahoma Agriscience Fair Program sponsor Devon Energy.
Twenty of the chapter’s members have been selected to compete at the 2020 FFA National FFA Convention, where they will represent not just Stillwater High School, but the state of Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, this year they won’t be traveling to Indianapolis for the competition because of COVID-19 health concerns. The national organization is instead hosting its 93rd annual convention virtually this week.
The students had about a week to film proficiency videos demonstrating their projects for the competition.
Of those 20 finalists, 16 have finished in the Top 3 and will find out exactly where they placed during the convention, which will be held virtually this week.
Stillwater’s Top 3 finishers are:
This week, during FFA Week of Champions, the chapter will be honoring these students and others who have excelled in different competitions.
It will be hosting National Convention viewing events at the Ag Barn Arena on Drury Street where chapter members can gather to watch as National Agriscience Fair finalists learn how they placed in the competition. The FFA National Convention sessions are also available for viewing on Facebook Live.
The chapter will also be recognizing Proficiency Award winners Teegin Croshthwaite – Agricultural Education, Morgan Williams – Animal Systems Research and Kade Quigley – Diversified Horticulture Proficiency, along with state champion Commercial Cattle Grading team members Brandt Gazaway, Preslee Watley-Kindt, Abigail Burton and Lilly Cooper.
Another Stillwater team consisting of Sarah Hatfield, Austin Hooten, Riley Luginbill and Payton Piparato captured fourth place in the state Commercial Cattle Grading competition.
The chapter also recently congratulated former member and SHS graduate Ashlyn Dobbs for receiving the FFA American Degree for 2020. The American Degree is the highest honor an FFA member can receive.
