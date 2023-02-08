A handful of Stillwater police officers were honored for their actions on two separate fire calls this past December.
On Dec. 13, Lt. Shawn Millermon, Sgt. Jennifer Gripe and Officers Josh Rudluff, Jared Noles, Daryl Gee and Nathan Meridith responded to the area of 600 W. 11th in reference to a structure fire where the occupant was trapped inside the house.
“The swift action of our patrol officers to make entry and rescue the victim were lifesaving,” the department said in a news release.
On Dec. 21, Assistant Chief Shannon Jordan and Officer James Droescher responded to the intersection of Sixth Street and Main Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision. They arrived on scene to discover one of the drivers involved was deceased.
Jordan and Droescher quickly removed the driver and began lifesaving measures and were able to resuscitate the victim.
Stillwater Fire Department Chief Terry Essary and Assistant Chief Brandon Halcomb presented each of the officers with awards on Tuesday.
