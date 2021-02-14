Sara Roberts is showing that little people can do big things, especially when they have the support of their families. Sara, a 9 year old from Stillwater, has raised more than $4,000 over the past year by selling jewelry she made by hand from rocks she tumbled. She has donated the proceeds to the Stillwater YMCA to support its youth programs.
Sara said she chose to help the YMCA because she swims there and she wanted other kids to be able to swim as well.
Stillwater YMCA Executive Director Shane Harlan said when he heard a little girl was selling rocks and wanted to donate the money to the YMCA, he thought it was a nice gesture. But he’s been surprised by the magnitude of that gesture.
“I thought it might be just a one-time deal at first,” Harlan said. “And then the checks just kept rolling in, I guess now for a year she’s blessed the Y … $4,000 is a significant amount of money. That helps a lot of kids.”
What she’s done is important because the YMCA doesn’t turn anyone away for lack of ability to pay. Last year it gave away $118,000 in scholarships. The money raised during the YMCA’s annual campaign and donations like Sara’s also provide programs like the E-Camp that is currently helping kids with their distance learning while their parents are at work.
State Rep. John Talley recently presented Sara with a citation for the work she’s done on behalf of the YMCA.
“Two things I thought were so awesome is she did this and it’s helping the Y,” Talley said. “I would like to encourage other kids to help the Y or people in need by thinking of something to do like this. I mean, you could rake some leaves or shovel some snow … but this is unbelievable.”
It all started with the rocks her grandfather Kevin Mussett would find while bicycling around Stillwater and during his travels.
Mussett, who Sara calls Papa, would share the rocks with Sara.
Then she got a rock tumbler for Christmas and got hooked. She says what you see after it’s been cut and comes out of the tumbler is always a surprise.
“I tell Papa, when he picks up rocks, when you just see them, they just look brown on the outside,” Sara said. “But when you cut them open they have a whole different design.”
With her Papa helping Sara continued polishing rocks until she had a big pile. The they had to figure out something to do with them.
“We tumbled lots of rocks … and then we were like ‘What are we going to do with all of these rocks?’ and we decided to make jewelry,“she said.
She eventually decided to sell the big pile of wrapped stones to raise money for a good cause. And the YMCA seemed like the right fit.
Sara’s mom Katie started an Instagram page SK Rock Creations. With help from her family Sara has done some pop-up shops at the Prairie Arts Center and raised about $1,000 each time. Combined with a few sales to friends and family, Sara has raised a total of $4,033 for Stillwater YMCA Youth Programs. She says it makes her feel happy to know every time she sells a piece of jewelry she’s helping another kid.
She isn’t sure how long she’ll continue, but she’s not planning to quit any time soon.
Sara also has a soft spot for animals and would like to eventually help other organizations as well.
“You can make a huge difference, even at 9,” her mom Katie said. “Sometimes you don’t think you can.”
The Roberts Family, Sara, Katie, dad Garry and Musset, Papa who started the whole thing, was recently honored as Family of the Year by the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City for their generous support and efforts to help the YMCA serve children in the Stillwater area.
