For the first time in 21 years, Stillwater High School girls won the Oklahoma High School Bowling Championship.
High school bowling doesn't often get recognition because it's a club sport and not a part of the OSSAA. The championship won in February didn't come without stiff competition.
“We say all the time that we like to have a place for everybody,” Principal Walter Howell said. “One of the groups that probably hasn’t been acknowledged as much is our bowling team ... but it's a very competitive club sport.”
Howell and Assistant Principal Tommie Grant attended the championship games in Enid. Howell said the atmosphere was charged with excitement.
“If you’ve ever watched bowling on TV, it was just like that,” Howell said. “All these parents and fans behind them, and the reactions of these kids when they bowled – there were fist bumps and high fives and screaming and yelling. It was amazing. We had a great time.”
Bowlers on the girls’ team included Mackinzie Barret, Samantha Carr, Madalen Clapp, Hannah Hitch and Jorri Holly.
Howell also recognized Steve and Amy Hoffman, who were instrumental in the bowling program and recruiting students to assist.
Hannah Hitch, one of the team’s seniors, plans to continue her bowling career beyond high school.
“I’m going to Oklahoma Christian University to bowl on the varsity team,” Hitch said.
Her average score is around 180 to 200 on a good day, she said.
The Stillwater High School boys’ bowling team placed fourth in the state tournament.
The boys’ team included Gage Biermann, Kade Clark, Kayden Davis, Chase Hoffman, Nate Ingrahm, DaVonte Jones, Ondre Long and Tripp Schussler.
Howell spoke highly of the coaches who invested in the teams – Dennis Anderson and David Baldwin for the boys’ team and Kelly Hitch and Jordan Anderson for the girls’ team.
Superintendent Uwe Gordon added his congratulations.
“I love it when any of our teams are successful, but even more so when it is historic,” Gordon said. “First girls team to win state is fantastic. Anytime our students are successful, we should all celebrate.”
