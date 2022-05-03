The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has chosen an Oklahoma State University student as a Sir Alexander Fleming Scholar for 2022.
Sarah Teeman, a graduate of Stillwater High School and the Meridian Technology Center Biomedical Sciences Program, is among 12 members of OMRF’s 66th Fleming class.
Teeman will work alongside OMRF scientists on research projects covering subjects including autoimmune diseases, cancer and cardiovascular disease. At the end of the 8-week program, scholars will author scientific papers and deliver presentations to the foundation’s research staff.
Teeman will work in the lab of Chris Lessard, Ph.D., a scientist in OMRF’s Genes and Human Disease Research Program who studies the genetics of autoimmune-related traits. Teeman studies microbiology at OSU.
A panel of scientists chose the class based on their scientific achievements and demonstrated interest in a career in medical research.
“Spending a summer at OMRF gives these students a rare chance to obtain real-world biomedical research experience,” said Autumn Huffman, an OMRF Fleming Scholar Program coordinator. “It’s an exciting and challenging time for them, and in turn, they inject an exuberance and curiosity into our workplace.”
The program, founded in 1956, is named for Sir Alexander Fleming, the British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF’s first building. OMRF Vice President of Clinical Affairs Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., and Vice President of Research Rodger McEver, M.D., started their research careers as Fleming Scholars.
For a complete list of the 2022 Fleming Scholars, visit www.omrf.org/fleming.
– Submitted
