Cheers and laughter were heard throughout the Stillwater Community Center on Thursday evening as the Stillwater Group Homes celebrated their 40th anniversary. Staff, residents, friends and family came together for an evening of food, dancing and fun.
The event was co-hosted by Stillwater Group Home board members Claudette Thornton and John Bartley. During the dinner – catered by local restaurant Roscoe’s Feed Shack – they shared slide shows and stories of the residents from over the past 40 years. Faces lit up as pictures of residents past and present were displayed on the screen.
Stillwater Group Homes started as a vision in 1982 with one house and two clients. Over the last 40 years they have grown to six houses and several community living homes around the area.
With support from the DD Act, donations and United Way, they hope to add more homes and a larger facility for training, meetings and events in the future.
Stillwater Group Homes provides their clients with vocational training and job placement, ABE classes, assisted living, respite and in-home support. You’ve probably seen many of their smiling faces around town greeting you at stores or OSU sporting events. The next time you do, feel free to give them a high-five or a handshake!
