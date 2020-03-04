Stillwater group raises alarm on gun bills

The Stillwater Chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that describes itself as a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, hosted state representatives John Talley, R-District 33, and Trish Ranson, D-District 34, during their monthly discussion of bills working their way through the Oklahoma Legislature.
Talley represents the smaller towns and more rural areas of Payne County. He has gone on record as a lifelong hunter and gun owner who holds a carry permit, but also favors requiring training for people who carry guns. Ranson represents the Stillwater area.
Moms Demand Action is a non-partisan national organization that claims nearly six million supporters and has chapters in every state.
Stillwater chapter member Beth Furnish said many of the group’s members are actually gun owners who favor commonsense gun laws.
“We’re committed to reducing gun violence, we’re not anti-gun,” she said.
Wednesday’s meeting focused on providing a run-down of firearms bills currently under consideration at the state capitol that cause concern for MDA.
MDA member Diane Tipling said many of the bills they are troubled by were a result of lobbying by the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.
OK2A also describes itself as a grassroots organization and says its focus is on educating legislators, the media and the public about the Founders’ intent concerning the Second Amendment.
“As the only group with a daily presence at the State Capitol … we have worked tirelessly to advance the rights of gun owners in Oklahoma and it has paid off,” the organization states on its website.
It calls the unlicensed carry legislation signed into law by Gov. Kevin Still in 2019 one of its premiere legislative accomplishments.
OK2A counts almost 40 different pro-gun measures passed through the legislative process, including open carry, immunity from liability for commercial gun ranges when an accident occurs through no fault of the range or its personnel and allowing permit holders to keep weapons in their locked vehicles on K-12 and career tech campuses, among its accomplishments.
Tipling said the bills advocated by OK2A are gradually chipping away at all controls on guns within the state.
“They’re standing up for their definition of the Second Amendment,” she said.
OK2A calls Senate Joint Resolution 16, which would remove from the Oklahoma constitution the state’s authorization to regulate or tax weapons, ammunition or components of weapons or ammunition including bump stocks, rapid fire devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire more like automatic weapons. They were banned by the Trump administration following a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
If passed, SJR16 would become a ballot initiative that would require a vote of the people to become law.
Other bills mentioned were:
• HB2336, which reduces the training requirement for teachers carrying guns in school to eight hours.
• HB3165 expands the state’s Stand Your Ground Law, which already allows someone to shoot even if they could safely retreat. It would shift the burden of proof from the accused to the District Attorney and increase the standard of proof to “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
• HB1111 would allow someone who is not drinking to carry a gun, including long guns, open or concealed in a restaurant where alcohol is served. If the person is asked to leave and doesn’t, it reduces their charge from a felony to a misdemeanor with a $250 fine.
• SB1081 preemptively nullifies federal Extreme Risk Protection Orders that would be granted by courts to temporarily restrict a person’s access to guns. It would also prohibit local and state government from accepting federal grants to implement these “Red Flag” programs. Oklahoma does not currently have a “Red Flag” law and no such federal program currently exists.
• HB3422 would allow legislators and peace officers to carry handguns, concealed or open, loaded or unloaded, within the State Capitol and would prohibit security officers from removing the weapon or restraining the person without probable cause.
• HB2901 is being used as a shell bill to carry language from HB2781, another bill that failed to pass the Judiciary committee. It states that law enforcement officers have a duty to protect second amendment rights and prohibits any law enforcement officer from obeying any law that violates the second amendment. It also prohibits cutting funding to “Second Amendment Sanctuary” cities and counties.
• HB2547 allows municipal employees with licenses to carry guns and holds the municipality immune from liability.
