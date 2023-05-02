Eagle feathers are the only regalia that students who can verify their enrollment in a tribe are allowed to wear at Stillwater High School’s graduation ceremony on May 19.
Students who do not qualify for a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood but do qualify under federal law will not be allowed to wear a feather. The policy is in effect unless the Legislature overrides Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429.
Stillwater Public Schools anticipated possible changes to its policy when the House passed the bill in late April, Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said, but the veto stalled those plans.
Accessories or external ornaments attached to the cap or gown are prohibited when practicing for or participating in the graduation ceremony, according to information sent out to SHS seniors. The only exception is eagle feathers and beading around the edge of the mortar board for students with CDIB cards.
“Because this is an ACADEMIC ceremony, the ONLY regalia that will be allowed are the NHS stoles, the Beta Club cords, and the 4.0 GPA medals,” the notice reads. “We understand that there are lots of other awards and regalia that people want to wear, but these are the stipulations of this ceremony and are non-negotiable. Students who attempt to wear other regalia will not be allowed to participate in the ceremony.”
An exception may be made in instances involving “the genuine expression of religious practices.” Parents or guardians seeking this exception were expected to notify the superintendent in writing by Monday.
Students are welcome to wear regalia or other items in celebration before or after the ceremony, but they are asked to refrain from displaying those items during it, Fuxa said.
Senate Bill 429 passed unanimously through the Senate on March 22 and through the House, 90-1, on April 24. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, cast the only dissenting vote because, he said, he believes school districts should be able to set their own guidelines.
Stitt vetoed the bipartisan legislation Tuesday, in part, to uphold his promise to veto any bill that is not for his tax cut and education plans.
The Legislature can override the gubernatorial veto with a two-thirds vote, and this bill has more than enough support should it choose to do so.
OSU allows tribal regalia
Oklahoma State University will allow indigenous students to wear tribal regalia at its commencement ceremonies – despite the veto – University Registrar Rita Peaster said.
“OSU recognizes that commencement day is of paramount significance for our students and their families, and we aim to ensure a positive and empowering experience for everyone,” Peaster said.
All degree candidates are expected to wear their caps, gowns and hoods, if appropriate. They are welcome to adorn their OSU regalia with symbols of individual achievement, heritage or other recognition – typically in the form of stoles, graduation cords, medallions or decorated caps.
Students who are being commissioned as officers in the military may wear their full military dress in lieu of standard regalia.
But Peaster said not all symbols are allowed.
“Commencement committee members have the authority to ask students to remove items if they are deemed unsafe, offensive or otherwise inappropriate, which is extremely rare,” Peaster said.
