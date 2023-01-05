The sounds of “Pastoral” from the Christmas Concerto by Corelli drifted to the ceiling of the St. John’s Smith Square venue as the Stillwater High School Philharmonic String Orchestra performed live in London last week.
Almost half of the students from SHS Philharmonic String Orchestra flew to London to march in the London New Year’s Day parade, an event that SHS has attended twice before.
The London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival is an organization that plans the New Year’s Day parade for student orchestras and bands, specifically around New Year’s Day. They also arrange for concerts and events while the groups are in the country.
In addition to marching in the parade, the SHS Philharmonic String Orchestra was featured in concerts at St. John’s Smith Square on Thursday, Dec. 29 and the Holy Trinity Church in Sloane Square on Friday, Dec. 30.
“It is a real thrill to get to come over here and play,” Orchestra Director Scott Jackson told the audience at the end. “The first piece we played, in fact, Correlli, (was) written around the same time as this building was constructed. It’s pretty special.”
In addition to “Pastoral” from the Christmas Concerto, the orchestra also performed “The Rigaudon” from Grieg’s Holberg, Suite Op. 40.
Jackson was assisted by Director Anna Miller, who leads the Stillwater Middle School and Stillwater Junior High School orchestras.
Sam Willis (violin) was featured in a solo.
Stephan Zhang (violin) and Sophie Deng (cello) performed “Halvorssen Passacaglia,” which was impressive, Jackson said.
When he knew the orchestra would be taking this trip, he asked if Zhang and Deng would be willing to be featured.
“They are standout students,” Jackson said. “We’ve had no more than five students that have come through (SPS) that have been that good. They are truly exceptional in my experience.”
A standing ovation at St. John’s Smith Square confirmed his statement.
The group totaled 46, with 27 students that ranged in age from 15-19, two music directors and 17 parents, siblings and chaperones.
The SHS Philharmonic String Orchestra took day excursions while in London, including a riverboat cruise down the River Thames to the tower of London, visiting the Hampton Court Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tate Modern Art Museum.
Some students toured St. George’s Chapel, where the late Queen Elizabeth II is interred.
They also took a walking tour of the parade route.
Mike Lowery, a former band director at Edmond Santa Fe High School, had told Jackson about the London New Year’s Day event in previous years, Jackson said.
This was not the first trip to London for the SHS orchestra. The SHS choir attended the event with the orchestra in 2016, and the orchestra was invited to perform in 2019.
The SHS band has also marched in the Paris New Year’s Day parade, an event the LNYDP also arranged.
“(Lowery) looks for groups that have solid performance records,” Jackson said. “We submitted a recording of a recent concert and they thought it was good enough to be featured in a couple concerts while there.”
Bob Bone of the LNYDP and Steve Summers, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, came to Stillwater in March 2022 to issue the most recent invitation, Jackson said.
“It’s gratifying to me and special to watch the students build their relationships on a trip like this,” Jackson said. “They felt a great deal of pride in their performances that they gave under fairly difficult circumstances, the day after an international flight.”
The students were well prepared, and in the moment were focused, Jackson said.
“I’m proud of my students. I got a lot of satisfaction seeing them succeed through the course of this trip,” Jackson said. “It’s not just the performances. We kept a really busy schedule and they were on the bus when they needed to be, when we were out and about they followed (the) rules. They’re wonderful.”
Jackson also praised the parents who helped.
“Kudos to everyone on the trip, parents and students,” he said. “(It was) a wonderful job of teamwork and representing Stillwater.”
Jackson said the Holiday Inn in Bloomsbury in London held a NYE party in real style for the group.
“My motivation is to provide students, who are willing and able, a very special opportunity,” Jackson said. “They have this tour in this lifetime memory with their friends.”
