Current and future high school students hoping to get an aviation career off the ground might be interested to know that Stillwater High School will offer a four-year aviation program supporting postsecondary goals beginning in fall 2023.
Ashley Moore, Director of Secondary Education at Stillwater Public Schools, presented the program proposal at Tuesday’s Stillwater Board of Education meeting.
The program will provide ninth-12th grade students the chance to connect to coursework that aligns with postsecondary opportunities in the field of aviation.
Moore said the program meets Individual Career Academic Planning goals, whose purpose is to “help students engage in academic and career development activities and a product that is created and maintained for students’ academic, career and personal advancement,” according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Beginning in ninth grade, students will be able to obtain credits for aviation courses that are now approved as part of CORE curriculum and will count toward computer technology credit.
Students will gain two credits in Aviation Technology in lieu of a world language or computer science class.
The pathway allows students in Aviation III and IV to specialize in pilot and unmanned aircraft systems, both of which are in high demand in Stillwater and in Oklahoma.
In addition, it provides learning opportunities, experience, and possible certification options for students in pilot and unmanned aircraft systems.
Moore said SHS and SJHS have submitted curriculum applications to be approved, and final approval is expected in January 2023.
Stillwater schools will appoint an SHS and an SJHS teacher to begin training in June 2023 at University of Oklahoma.
When most people think about the aviation industry, they think of only the pilots, Moore said. But there are other opportunities for students, including mechanics, technicians, desk clerks and security.
“Aviation courses meet a wide variety of student needs, providing multiple entry points into the industry,” Moore said. “The aviation pathway provides a great opportunity for partnerships within our community.”
Moore stressed some major points clearly in the board meeting.
“We’re not asking to build a runway. We’re not asking to build an airplane or buy an airplane. We’re not going to be putting students in the sky,” Moore said. “(But) aviation is a dynamic industry in Oklahoma with over 300 public and private companies in the OKC area and at least 200 in the Tulsa area.”
Industry professionals developed the free program, Moore said. Thus, it’s high-interest, hands-on and real world applicable.
Although the program is free, Moore said there are grant opportunities like the Carl Perkins Grant and other specific aviation grants to support the materials and resource needs of the program, such as flight simulators and drones.
“(There were) so many grant opportunities that last year there was still grant money left over after district applied for grants,” Moore said.
The high school plans to have fundraisers for any additional flight simulators needed that grant monies won’t cover.
The four-year aviation program is also a STEM-certified curriculum provided by Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. AOPA is a Maryland-based nonprofit political organization that advocates for general aviation and whose membership consists mainly of general aviation pilots in the U.S.
In May 2022, aviation technology legislation (70 O.S. § 11-103.6) was amended so that graduation requirements now include aviation. The Oklahoma State Department of Education approved course codes in July 2022.
Paul Priegel, Airport Director at Stillwater Regional Airport, reached out to Moore in August to discuss the potential for an aviation program at Stillwater Public Schools.
“He provided me with a contact at the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission,” Moore said. “And from that point, handed the idea over to me to determine the feasibility within our district.”
In September, the OSDE confirmed the parameters of the requirements, including questions about core curriculum, electives and teacher certification.
Moore says one of her favorite things about this program is that she thinks all types of students will be interested in the program.
“The program provides multiple access points into the aviation industry,” Moore said. “So it meets the needs of a variety of learners and allows them to follow their interests and abilities into post-secondary and career opportunities.”
Moore said enrollment into Aviation Technology I will begin spring 2023 for students entering ninth-11th grades. There are no prerequisites to enroll in this course. Students who want to take this course as part of graduation requirements should plan to take Aviation II the following year to earn both credits.
“This program is mutually beneficial to our community and our students,” Moore said. “Through the leadership and vision of Superintendent Uwe Gordon, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Cathy Walker, Stillwater High School Principal Walter Howell, and Stillwater Junior High School Principal Crystal Szymanski, Stillwater students will have new opportunities for learning and for their futures.”
