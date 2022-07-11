The Hanner-Sharp American Legion Auxiliary Post 129 Stillwater supports sending high school girls to American Legion Girls State each year. American Legion Girls State is a premier program for teaching how government works while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for your rights as a citizen.
As a participant delegate in the Girls State program you will run for office, learn public speaking, create and enforce laws and actively participate in all phases of creating and running a working government in this exciting and fun summer program. Delegates are selected if they just completed their junior year of high school.
Jan Courtright is the Chairman of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 129 in Stillwater and her committee with the aid of high school counselors selects participants each spring to send to the one week summer program with all expenses paid. The 2022 attendee at Girls State was Makenna Marr the daughter of Trent and Keri Marr.
The Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 Stillwater supports sending high school boys to American Legion Boys State each year. American Legion Boys State is a non-partisan intensive week of leadership, government, and patriotism sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Delegates to Boys State have just completed their junior year of high school and have been selected by Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 Stillwater as a representative of the best of their community.
Dr Robert Breedlove and Alan Bodine are Co-Chairmen of Boys State and select attendees with the aid of high school counselors. The 2022 attendees at Boys State was Mack Kulling, parents are Kristen and Michael Kulling and Grant Walker, parents are Stacy and Jason Walker.
Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 is a service organization for veterans, children and youth of the community and Americanism. More information about programs and membership can be obtained from Adjutant Richard Opdyke at 405-372-7262.
