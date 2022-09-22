Six students from the Stillwater High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America chapter recently attended the 2022 Lead Chapter Officer Training Conference in Enid.
Attending from SHS were Emma Zamborsky – State Vice President of Marking, Korbyn Casteel – North 4 District President, Sydnee Sisneros – SHS 1st Vice President, Jennifer Mendoza – SHS Vice President of State & National Programs, Callie Campbell – SHS Vice President of Public Relations, Kelly Lin – SHS Vice President of Records, and Macey Streeter – SHS Membership Representative .
“Lead Conference is a great opportunity for our FCCLA chapter officers to gain leadership experience, network with other officers in their region and learn how to make an impact on the organization”, FCCLA State Adviser, Brittani Phillips said.
Sarah Edsall and Dustin Galyon were the keynote speakers for the conference. Sarah spoke at the Enid Lead Conference and Dustin was the speaker for other conference locations held around the state. Both speakers have years of leadership training and public speaking experience and brought a message of encouragement and perseverance to the FCCLA members.
The 10 State Officers led the workshops, which focused on enhancing student leadership, building a strong team, time management, FCCLA history, and avoiding burnout. Officers from each region led the Opening and Closing Sessions.
Oklahoma FCCLA serves approximately 15,000 members in 400 chapters in both junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the “Ultimate Leadership Experience,” participation in FCCLA national programs, competitive events, and chapter activities helps members gain skills for life and become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.
FCCLA’s mission is “to promote personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer science education.” It is the only CareerTech student organization with family as its central focus.
FCCLA is one of seven CareerTech student organizations affiliated with CareerTech programs. It is affiliated with family and consumer sciences.
