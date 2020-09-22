Stillwater Junior High renovation ahead of schedule

On Sept. 8 the Stillwater Board of Education heard an update from Mark Pruitt, who serves as Owner’s Representative for the district, on the project. The Junior High will have a remodeled counselor’s office, remodeled restrooms, remodeled cafeteria, additional classroom space, a new performing arts space and a new vestibule at the school’s south entrance.
The architect in charge of the renovation at Stillwater Junior High has reported that construction on the project should be winding down within the next two months.
Pruitt said the projects are progressing well, several spaces were ready before school started and others will be coming on line soon, including the orchestra room and performing arts area.
They will also serve as areas where students can shelter during severe weather.
The whole project should come in ahead of schedule, he said. Budgets are good but some problems have been revealed during the project and are being addressed.
“It’s going to be a much better facility,” Pruitt said.
The counselor’s office is complete and some of the areas are usable, but work will be ongoing on the vestibule, the performing arts stage and the cafeteria, according to the architect’s report.
Student dining is temporarily set up in the gymnasium but few students are on site.
Stillwater Public Schools has been in distance learning since Aug. 24 due to community spread of COVID-19 and in-person attendance is limited to students who have Individualized Education Plans or some special need that can’t be met via distance learning
No more than 15% of the district’s total enrollment can be on site at the current alert level, under protocols adopted by the Board of Education.
The architect anticipated having all interior spaces to the point where punch lists of finish items could be developed by the second week of the month.
More work was generated in August by the rupture of a main fire suppression line entering the building at the loading dock that ruptured, flooding the kitchen and back of house areas.
The school’s water and fire suppression systems are working.
According to the architect’s report, the rupture was likely the result of degraded underground piping.
The water pressure caused cracks in the building slab that the architect said would not pose any hazard, but a small area of concrete near the loading dock had to be removed to repair the line.
The engineer’s report didn’t note significant damage to the slab or masonry walls. It recommended that a soils engineer be consulted before addressing the soil that washed out under the slab and the exterior paving or replacing the cracked portions of the slab.
Building and Earth consulting engineers have been hired to do that. It is being handled as a separate construction project.
