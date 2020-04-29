Effective Friday, a broad range of businesses and venues that closed in March under emergency declarations from the City of Stillwater will be allowed to re-open.
Although many people are anxious to get back to normal, with COVID-19 still moving through the state, it won’t quite be business as usual.
On Wednesday, the City of Stillwater released the rules businesses must follow if they want to open after the city’s current shelter in place order expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The city plan for re-opening businesses is based on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open And Recover Safely plan, but goes further in some areas, making state recommendations into city requirements.
The City of Stillwater is also advising business owners who have not been using their facilities for a number of weeks to flush their water lines, drain and re-fill their water heater tanks and dump and re-fill their ice makers.
Stillwater has consistently restricted business activity and social gatherings more aggressively than the State of Oklahoma has over the past six weeks in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections.
President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency on March 13, but Stitt did not put in place a state declaration of emergency until March 24.
Mayor Will Joyce signed a series of proclamations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 15 that gradually decreased the number of people allowed to attend organized gatherings and closed businesses and venues the Oklahoma Department of Commerce classified as “non-essential.”
On March 17, organized gatherings were limited to fewer than 50 people. Bars, lounges, gyms, fitness facilities, entertainment facilities and restaurant dining rooms were ordered to close.
On March 23, organized gatherings were limited to fewer than 10 people and hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors were ordered to close.
On March 29, all residents were ordered to shelter in place unless working an essential job or running an essential errand and the remaining “non-essential” businesses were ordered to close.
Under a new emergency declaration that becomes effective when the previous one expires at 11:59 p.m Thursday, social gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited and people at high risk of contracting or becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 are still ordered to shelter in place.
People considered to be at high risk and still subject to the shelter in place order include all residents age 65 or older and people with underlying health conditions like:
Chronic lung disease; Moderate to severe asthma; Severe heart conditions; Compromised immune systems due to cancer treatment or other medical conditions like poorly controlled HIV and AIDS; Use of immune-weakening medications like corticosteroids; Bone marrow or organ transplants; Diabetes; Chronic kidney disease and/or undergoing dialysis; Liver diseaseSevere obesity (BMI of 40 or higher); Smoking.
As before, they are allowed to leave their homes for essential activities like working an essential job, buying essential supplies like food or medicine, caring for family members and engaging in outdoor activity or exercise like walking, biking or running while following social and physical distancing guidelines.
Although the order does not specifically address non-essential retail businesses, City Manager Norman McNickle said Gov. Stitt’s OARS plan reclassified almost all businesses as essential.
The only businesses that cannot open after Friday are bars, lounges, hookah and vaping lounges and tattoo parlors.
The new order specifically states that personal care businesses like beauty salons, barber shops, tanning salons and spas, nail salons and dog groomers can open by appointment only. Walk-in customers are still not allowed.
Before anyone, client or staff, enters the building at any of the named businesses, they must take their temperature to make sure it doesn’t exceed 100.4 degrees.
They must be asked if they have had a cough or fever, if they have been around anyone exhibition those symptoms within the past 14 days, if they are living with anyone who is sick or quarantined.
Social distance of at least 6 feet is required except when receiving services.
There should be no more than 10 people, including staff, grouped together within the establishment at any time.
Masks or face coverings must be worn by both the employee and the client. Face shields are recommended for employees when servicing clients.
Hand washing standards remain in effect and some businesses are required to wear gloves while providing services.
The rules include enhanced standards for cleaning and disinfection at all businesses. Waiting areas must be cleared and high-touch surfaces must be frequently disinfected.
Surfaces and tools must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized using disinfectants that are EPA registered and labeled as bactericidal, virucidal and fungicidal.
Work stations and equipment, including shampoo bowls and pedicure bowls, must be cleaned and disinfected between clients.
Items with soft or porous surfaces should only be used one time.
Other specific rules apply as mandated by the OARS plan, the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and the City of Stillwater.
Curbside drop-off and pick-up is strongly recommended for pet groomers.
Gyms and health facilities must meet enhanced cleaning and disinfection standards and the number of people allowed inside the building or in group fitness classes must be limited to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between patrons.
Patrons are to use face coverings.
Roller rinks and bowling alleys must encourage patrons to bring their own shoes, skates and other equipment. They must disinfect rented or loaned equipment.
Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys must allow at least 6 feet between patrons who are not part of a group.
Patrons must wear face coverings and hand sanitizer must be available to patrons.
Churches must also configure seating to allow 6 feet between groups.
Retail stores and other essential businesses should also limit the number of people allowed inside to ensure 6 feet between customers.
All employees and customers are required to wear masks.
Although movie theaters are allowed to open, multiple media outlets have reported that AMC, which operates Stillwater’s only theater, does not plan to re-open its facilities until possibly mid-summer due to a lack of new releases from movie studios.
The full requirements for each category of business can be found at stillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.