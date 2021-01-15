Stillwater’s delegation to the Oklahoma Legislature is talking about goals and priorities for the upcoming session, which begins Feb. 1.
Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) and District 33 Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater), District 34 Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) and District 35 Rep. Ty Burns (R-Pawnee) took part in virtual forums organized by the Stillwater League of Women Voters with the Stillwater Public Library and by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
With armed protests threatened at both the U.S. and state capitols leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, the legislators have been discouraged from going to the Capitol this coming week, Dugger said. A security detail from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is in place and has been increased.
Ranson said she would like to know the safety plan and where people can find places of refuge in the building.
Dugger and Talley said they both feel safe and are comfortable with current security procedures but
Burns, who has a background in the military and law enforcement, said he believes the only way someone can ensure their own safety is to be armed.
Talley, who said he has a concealed carry permit and carries a gun everywhere except at the Capitol, took some issue with that assertion.
“There are some lawmakers who I’m not sure should carry in the Capitol,” he said.
Dugger will once again serve as Chairman of the Select Agencies Committee, which oversees 67 agencies funded through fees rather than general fund appropriations. He will also serve as Vice-Chair of the General Government committee. In addition, he is a member of the Appropriations, Agriculture and Wildlife and Education committees.
On Friday, House Speaker Charles McCall released committee assignments for his chamber.
Burns has been named Chairman of the Wildlife Committee for the first time. He will also serve on the Agriculture and Rural Development and State’s Rights committees and on the Natural Resources and Regulatory Services appropriations subcommittee.
Talley will serve as Vice-Chair of the Children, Youth and Family Services committee. He will also serve on the Higher Ed and Career Tech and Wildlife committees and on the Select Agencies appropriations subcommittee.
Ranson will serve on the Education appropriations subcommittee.
Dugger said the Legislature is looking at a basically flat budget, although additional federal funding could change that picture.
Even if the state winds up with a little more money than it had last year, it still won’t be enough to do everything state leaders would like to do, he said.
Ranson would like to see the Legislature reconsider adopting a mask mandate before it does anything else.
“We need to clean house and we need to make sure that our rules are in order so we can safely conduct business,” she said.
Another thing that needs to be done right away is to at least temporarily amend the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act to allow public bodies to meet virtually, as they were temporarily allowed to do earlier in the pandemic.
Finding funding for the state’s portion of the cost to expand Medicaid eligibility to more Oklahomans also needs to be a priority.
But Dugger sees complications with that because the amount it’s going to take keeps increasing as more people become income eligible for the program
What was originally estimated at around $140 million, became $160 million and may ultimately be more than $200 million, he said.
Anything the state pays for this year will have to come from spending cuts, the legislators all agreed.
In the midst of a pandemic and while people are struggling financially, there is no appetite whatsoever for any type of tax increase, Dugger said.
The pandemic halted business as usual at the State Capitol last session, so the legislature should see a lot of bills from last year being run through again.
Ranson plans to resubmit bills creating a Traumatic Brain Injury advisory council, a measure she says fits well with Medicaid expansion, a bill to require school districts to offer de-escalation training for teachers and a bill to remove the straight party voting check box from ballots.
Talley said he has a couple of bills dealing with common education and a health care bill. He also wrote bills that would extend the ability to testify by video to age 18 for victims of abuse, guarantee daycare operators the right to a hearing within three days if they are closed due to allegations of wrong-doing, and adjust laws restricting access to opioids to ensure people who have a legitimate need for them aren’t denied access to pain relief.
Burns also has some bills he says were put on the back burner last session. He wants to “add teeth” to the training requirements for county officials and to present a bill that would provide more accountability and transparency regarding where non-profit organizations purporting to support veterans are spending their money.
Burns also wants to crack down on people receiving tax-exempt cards meant for veterans on fraudulent grounds.
He’s excited about the creation of the Oklahoma Certified Beef program and plans to work on the lack of meat processing facilities in the state, something that will hamper the program’s success if it isn’t remedied.
Dugger said he agrees addressing the open meeting law is urgent. He also has bills addressing how cemeteries use land, to improve efficiency and allow families to stay together; and allowing for early release of prisoners on medical grounds.
Although the legislature is only in session February through May, that isn’t the only time the legislators are working. They spend the time outside of session doing research and meeting with constituents. The summer is set aside for interim studies that offer a deeper exploration of issues.
Talley said the House had 47 interim studies, a record number, this past summer.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.