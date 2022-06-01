Stillwater Police Lt. David Duncan served in many capacities for the Stillwater community as an officer and Eagle Scout leader. Although he officially retired from the department on Wednesday, he plans to continue supporting and helping the community.
Duncan served over 32 years at the Stillwater Police Department and has 36 years total of law enforcement experience.
“You will forever be known for your community engagement and public speaking ... also presented to Lt. David Duncan is what we call the gold card, which is his retirement card for over 20 years of service to the citizens of Stillwater,” SPD Chief Jeff Watts said. “Thank you, Dave, congratulations.”
Duncan’s wife, Susan Duncan, said Wednesday’s festivities were a significant milestone, something her family had looked forward to. She said, “it feels very rewarding,” and they’re happy.
Susan is also retired, so she said they’ve been planning the last year for activities and adventures to do once Duncan retired. They both said traveling is one of the big things they are excited about.
“We want to travel, relax and do things together,” she said. “We want to go all over the United States and maybe out of the country.”
When they aren’t traveling, Duncan has several hobbies that will keep him occupied.
“My hobby is trout fishing, so we’re going to hit the mountains this summer,” he said. “Enjoy the cool Colorado air while it’s hot and humid down here.”
Besides fishing, Duncan said he would spend time hunting, playing with the grandkids, and continuing his role with Eagle Scouts.
“I still do the advancement for the Eagle Scouts program ... that’s probably going to be one of the most regular things that I do is (stay) active in Eagle Scouts,” he said.
Duncan didn’t plan on being an officer, but when his wife became pregnant in 1986, he said he needed to find a job. He was hired on Feb. 12, 1990.
“I wasn’t one of those kids that grew up being a police officer,” he said. “It was one of those things where God pointed me in the right direction.”
Susan said she’s watched her husband grow into the officer he is now. Over the last 36 years, she said he’s become a lot more knowledgeable and had the ability to deal with all situations.
“On quite a few of his stops or arrests, he has become friends and helped them better their life. (He) still sees people that he has dealt with,” she said. “And they still know him.”
Even though he’s excited to retire and start relaxing after a long career, he said he’ll miss the other officers and his interaction with the community.
“I’m going to miss the guys that work for me the most, hands down and then I’m going to miss the community. I have so many relationships with people I’ve known over the years,” Duncan said. “That’s going to be tough not to see them on a regular basis.”
Duncan said as an officer. He had the reputation of always being able to help. He said he hopes that follows him with his retirement.
“I want to be known for the relationships I had with the public. People would call me at two, three, four in the morning, and people can still do that, and I can give advice,” he said. “It’s a compliment when a citizen calls you at home because they have a police question or need help with a problem.”
Even though he didn’t plan on being an officer, Duncan said it was a rewarding career he fell in love with.
Duncan said he’d had a rewarding career serving the Stillwater community, so picking his favorite memory as an officer was difficult. He said there are so many aspects and experiences he had as an officer.
“On any given day, I’ll have one memory that would be great and then another one that’ll be great,” he said. “(I’m) living with no regrets. I just love it all.”
