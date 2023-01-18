A Stillwater man wants to preserve a tree stump at Westwood Elementary School that holds special memories for him.
Rob Barnes, owner of Barnes Tree Service, was hired to cut down several dead trees around the Westwood property last semester.
Upon removing the dead trees Barnes had an idea to carve a “W” into one of the stumps. School administrators did not request the carving and have safety concerns about keeping it.
“I tried for three years to draw attention to the trees and their health at Westwood because I was concerned about losing them,” Barnes said. “I had a little interest because I grew up on Willis (Street) and my dad planted several of them.”
His father planted two of the large oak trees along Willis Street, he said and the one that remains was in his front yard.
After evaluating the dead or dying trees and proposing the work to the school, Barnes was contracted to cut down and grind the trees along Willis Street and Fourth Street.
The oak tree at the front of the property was in better shape than he originally thought, Barnes said.
“After starting to remove the oak tree in front, I noticed the tissue was better than I had thought in the top, so I took another sample and realized I could probably save that one,” Barnes said.
He notified the maintenance office that he thought it could be saved.
He had asked if the school would be willing to deviate from the contract and said he was told he could save the front tree.
“Granted, the end result is not very attractive, but necessary in order to save it,” Barnes said. “Hopefully it will show signs of life in the spring.”
As he began removing the tree on the west side of the property along Willis Street, he had an idea.
Barnes has been in the tree business for 50 years and has often made carvings for various clients.
“I had been hired numerous times through the years to carve various things in stumps that I removed in people’s yards, from initials to animals,” Barnes said. “Why not carve a large ‘W’ in the largest oak? It was located in the perfect place.”
His intention was to recognize Westwood and leave something behind for the students, their teachers and Westwood neighbors to view and take pride in.
Initially, he wanted to see what it would look like, but as the work progressed, families began stopping by to watch and comment. Some even took pictures.
“Many teachers have said how excited they were about it and could not wait for it to be finished,” Barnes said.
The district agreed that the front tree could be saved, but he was told they’d get back to him about the tree stump at Willis Street.
The next day, he said he was told that the school did not want the stump to be carved, and for him to continue cutting it down and grinding the stump as originally stated in the contract.
“But we had already deviated from the original contract by keeping the oak (at the front of the property),” Barnes said.
Barnes said during this time he had received a call from Beau Gamble, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stillwater Public Schools, but wanted to sit down with school administrators to discuss the matter.
“This sculpture was not requested and was created outside of the scope of the project Mr. Barnes was hired to complete,” Stillwater Public School PR & Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said. “We appreciate his school spirit, neighborhood pride, enthusiasm, and desire to create community art.”
But Fuxa cited other school district concerns.
“Public wooden sculptures are frequently the subject of vandalism, and this particular sculpture is of a size and climbable nature that could pose a safety hazard to students,” Fuxa said. “District officials have conveyed to Mr. Barnes that if he’s willing to remove the sculpture from the stump and prepare it for display, we could accept this artwork for students, staff, and families to enjoy inside the Westwood building.”
Barnes lived in that neighborhood until he was eight years old and many neighbors are life-long friends. He is raising two granddaughters who attend Westwood.
Barnes said he would not charge for the carving.
“This is not about me or my tree service, but about Westwood and the kids,” Barnes said.
He plans to stain and finish the “W” which he said will preserve it for many years to come, in addition to performing maintenance on the finish going forward.
Barnes has put together a petition called “Keep the W” and hopes that anyone interested in preserving the carving will sign it.
He also spoke at the Stillwater Public School board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 about the carving.
Barnes said he was told he had until end of day Jan. 28 to complete the job.
